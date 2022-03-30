Pilobolus returning to Lincoln with action-packed 50th anniversary dance show

Fifty one years ago, a cross country skier, a fencer and pole vaulter walked into a Dartmouth University dance composition class and, together, created a piece they called Pilobolus after a light-loving fungus that shoots its spores out at 45 mph.

In doing so, the trio and their teacher began Pilobolus, the groundbreaking dance company aimed at testing the limits of human physicality, exploring the beauty and power of connected bodies and having fun and being funny.

If You Go What: Pilobolus. Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets. When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets: $14.50 to $39. Available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied ticket office.

In the intervening half-century, Pilobolus has appeared on the Oscars and at the Olympics, won an Emmy, been Grammy-nominated, appeared on dozens of television shows, from MTV’s Video Music Awards to "Late Night with Steven Colbert," and toured in 65 countries, performing for millions of people.

Not bad for a group that Matt Kent, one of Pilobolus’ two artistic directors, says was never intended to be a dance company.

“Most of the cool things in art, and I think anything, are something somebody did because they had a wild hair — you tried it and it worked. Certainly Pilobolus wasn’t founded as ‘Oh, we need a new dance company.’”

The history of Pilobolus — and what makes it unique — can be seen in “The Big Five-Oh!," the show it will bring to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday.

“Normally we say Pilobolus is ‘four guys walk into a dance class at Dartmouth and out comes the company.' But that’s so not true. We just had a chance to talk with the sister of Jonathan Wolken, one of the founders, about how it really came out of that time in the counterculture. They were the exact right people at the exact right time in the exact right place. What’s cool to me is we’re still doing it.”

Kent said the program is a “collection of what we feel like are the classic bookmarks in the company’s history.”

For the dancers, “it’s a rite of passage,” Kent said. “It’s insanely hard to do. It’s 18 minutes of full-on, full-throttle energy. You’ll be tired just watching it.”

Kent and co-artistic director Renee Jaworski, both former dancers, choreographed last year’s “Behind the Shadows,” which can be seen on YouTube. That dance grew out of the group’s appearance at the 2007 Academy Awards.

“We made shadow representations of all the movies nominated for Best Picture plus one more, ‘Snakes on a Plane,’” Kent said. “It was a big hit that led to lots of commercial work that we used for R&D for a new long piece.”

“Behind the Shadows” literally rolls away the walls, showing first the shadows, then how they’re made by the dancers.

The show will wrap up with another of the troupe’s iconic pieces, 1981’s “Day Two.”

“The cool thing about ‘Day Two’ is at the end of the piece we do this finale where we take a little bit of water, throw it on the stage and the dancers turn the stage into a slip and slide. By the end of it, it’s really all of Pilobolus.”

Pilobolus, which hasn't played Lincoln since a late ‘70s appearance at Kimball Hall, has been consistently entertaining for a half-century.

While working far outside the norm of traditional dance companies with its collaborative choreography, unorthodox moves and humor, it’s also one of the most influential dance companies of the last 50 years.

“There’s no dance company going that hasn’t been influenced in some way by Pilobolus, even if they don’t know it,” Kent said. “They’ll say we’re too accessible, too low art. You don’t have to know anything about dance and ballet to enjoy Pilobolus. All you have to come in with is an open mind and sense of humor. We’ve been called the gateway drug to dance as a compliment. I’ll take that. But we’re more than that. We’re Pilobolus.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

