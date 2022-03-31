Pilobolus mesmerizes and entertains with its modern dance at the Lied

Pilobolus mesmerized and entertained more than 1,000 people at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday with an exquisite display of physicality, strength control, visual originality and a touch of humor.

That combination has made Pilobolus the most popular and influential modern dance company of the last half-century — the anniversary it is celebrating with its “The Big Five-Oh!” show that presents pieces that date from 1978 to last year.

The earliest of them was “Shizen,” a duet performed to the music from a Japanese flute. The contemplative piece opened with dancers Quincy Ellis and Hannah Klinkman emerging from the dark, crouched inches above the floor.

Gradually rising, then moving together for some coordinated moves, like bending at the waist and swaying their arms, the pair then conjoined their bodies to create classic Pilobolus imagery, an exercise in strength, precision of movement and control.

The newest was “Behind The Shadows,” a piece that grew out of Pilobolus’ appearance on the Academy Awards, where it created shadow imagery based on each of the year’s best picture nominees.

On stage, the six dancers created the shadows on a scrim — the first, a giant hand reaching down to grab a woman and turn her into a dog — then rolled away the barrier to reveal how they were making the shadows, using props and body position to, say, create a rat having a drink.

More comedy was provided by the shortest piece of the night, “Solo from the Empty Suitor,” an excerpt from a now-retired 1980 dance that had Paul Liu going full Charlie Chaplin as he chased his hat and became entangled with a chair while dancing atop five rollers, going forward, backward and doing the splits.

The show opened with “Megawatt” from 2004, an 18-minute high-energy workout with the dancers rolling, spinning, jumping, crawling on their backs in high-spirited fashion — proving if nothing else that they’re athletes as well as artists.

The show ended with the tour de force of “Day Two," which found the six dancers working through the Pilobolus repertoire of moves — bobbing up and down in a moving line, the women riding on poles carried by the men, appearing to fly, pairing off to conjoin bodies, crab walking, going beneath and emerging from a cloth stage covering.

Then, as an encore of sorts, the sextet slid back and forth across the stage on a thin film of water, stopping to get handfuls of water to throw on the audience, which was on its feet cheering and applauding the impressive performance that could come from no dance troupe but Pilobolus.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.