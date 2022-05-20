PIcking and Booking -- Lied Cneter puts together its 2022-23 season

It took Bill Stephan a few seconds before he picked just one show other than a musical that, if forced to choose, he’d attend in Lied Center for Performing Arts’ 2022-23 season.

After all, the Lied executive director put together the 34-event season that will begin in October with jazz singer Diana Krall and close in August 2023 with 16 performances of the musical “Hamilton.”

“I think I have to say American Ballet Theatre,” Stephan said. “You know, there's many. But American Ballet Theatre is just incredible. You know, the size, the scope, the power, the beauty, the impact. And we've had so many magical moments with them. I love Yo-Yo Ma.

"So how do you pick between your children? Really, how do you pick? That's kind of what you're asking me to do.”

Ask Lied Center communications manager Lauren Silverman Durban the same question, and the answer comes instantly.

“Mine is cheating just a little,” she said. “It's not a musical. I love Brian Stokes Mitchell. He is probably, of all the men on Broadway, my favorite voice, I have always wanted to see him live. I grew up listening to the ‘Ragtime' album. And his voice … he's known as like the last great Broadway baritone.”

Stephan and Durban won’t have to choose just one show from next season. But Stephan, along with Lied deputy director Matthew Boring, had to spend months, sometimes years, in choosing the artists and groups and get them to the Lied stage.

Choosing the artists is relatively easy. For example, inviting Danny Elfman back to Lied for a performance of his music from Tim Burton films was a no-brainer.

Ailey American Dance Theater and trying to get jazz singer Diana Krall, illusionist REZA and finding an Irish group, which turned out to be TRINITY, for St. Patrick’s Day.

But securing the shows is a different story.

“It’s a puzzle of dates — when they’re touring, when they’re available and when I’ve got an open date,” Stephan said. “Sometimes things don’t work out as if I could wave my magic wand. Sometimes the magic works, sometimes it doesn’t. That’s why it’s so important, when the stars align, to take it.

“So, when ABT could come back, I took it because I don’t know the next time it’s going to work out. Same thing with Alvin Ailey. I've been talking to them since the 25th anniversary. And with Yo-Yo Ma, I’d love to have you back at the Lied Center for our 30th season. Didn’t work out, but this time it did.”

Take it when you can get it also applied to “Hamilton,” which will make its Lincoln debut in the heart of the summer, when Lied ordinarily doesn’t present any events.

But the national touring company of the Broadway musical had August dates open. And with the 2019 run of “Phantom of the Opera” having demonstrated that Lied could successfully host two weeks of performances, “Hamilton” was booked.

While “Hamilton” will likely fill the Lied for all 16 of its performances, there are other shows, like pianists the Naughton Duo and jazz singer Jazzmeia Horn, who impressed at Jazz in June a few years ago, but probably won’t sell out the 2,200-seat hall.

But Stephan and Boring know that when looking for artists.

“We do a lot of internal research of history at the Lied Center, history nationally,” Stephan said. “Most of the history we research we do is based on our tickets, self-projections. It's not about why we're doing the show.

“We present the show because of their artistic quality, the kind of program and artistic genre that they provide for the audience and that diversity of programming and that's something for everyone. It’s a little bit of a guessing game of how many people will come out for every show. But we can estimate with fairly decent accuracy how popular a particular show is.”

The 2022-23 season schedule is also a return to normalcy at Lied. The pandemic is done and people are ready to return after two years away.

“A lot of artists were concerned about touring in fall of ’21,” Stephan said. “So a lot of people planned their tours for spring of ’22, and we had a lot of rescheduling, too. We're through with a lot of our rescheduling. We still have booked from a previous year. But most of the season is new, which we're thrilled about.”

One show that won’t ever make it to Lied is “Oklahoma!,” the musical that had two planned performances canceled by illness last week.

“If you want to see "Oklahoma!," you probably want to get in the car really quick and see it where it's playing today,” Stephan said. “It’s tour is wrapping up and, unfortunately, I don't anticipate an opportunity to reschedule that.”

Tickets go on sale Monday for a Choose Your Own Season, where patrons select four or more of the shows and receive a discount of up to 20%.

“There's so many shows that are just extraordinary this season,” he said.

Single tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale in August.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.