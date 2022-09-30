 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PAUL BARNES

Pianist Barnes creates evocative love song to the earth in world premiere recital

  • 0
Paul Barnes

Paul Barnes 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Native flutist and composer Ron Warren envisioned “The Way of Mountains and Deserts," the piece he wrote for pianist Paul Barnes as a love song to the Earth.

That’s is exactly how it felt, romantically played by Barnes in its world premiere performance at Kimball Hall Monday.

The four-movement piece provided a lovely showcase for Barnes’ captivating, delicate approach, with his hand-atop-hand rapid high-register fingerings creating a fluid, tinkling sound that perfectly evoked the opening movement’s blessing “To Water.”

The final movement “To the Land,” Barnes rumbled in low notes before flying upward, evoking via the movement the solidity of the earth and the opening of the vast Southwestern vistas that inspired the composition.

In between came the instructive third movement, “Love Song for this Earth,” during which Barnes replicated the flute song that Warren used as a basis for the piece and that he played immediately before the premiere, allowing for a striking tonal contrast between the flute and piano versions.

People are also reading…

The second movement, “Songs of Gratitude for Desert Beings,” a collection of 11 brief songs, allowed Barnes to improvise passages, on multiple times adding Philip Glass-like repetitive flourishes to the composition.

That Glassian approach was both appropriate and likely inevitable as Warren and Barnes met in North Dakota years ago when Warren performed the Native flute part in Glass’s Piano Concert No. 2, written for and performed by Barnes, one of the foremost interpreters of the acclaimed composer’s work.

That movement of the concert, titled “Sacagawea,” highlighted the first half of the recital, with Barnes and Warren joined by bassist Danielle Meier. Her bass anchored the performance, with single, drawn out notes and drones as Barnes played the body of challenging Glass composition with his usual drive and flair and, atop those, Warren added the haunting flute passages.

The trio also impressively improvised on a series of short pieces based on Warren’s observations of nature near his Florida home. Barnes and Warren combined for an expressive view of “Beads,’ with a call-and-response conversation between flute and piano leading into the rhythmic “stomp” of the second movement before the piece concluded with a flourish created primarily by Warren’s Jethro Tull-like flute work.

Monday’s recital, which will be the last time internationally touring pianist Barnes performs in his Lincoln Kimball Hall home before it is remodel, can only be described as beautiful touching and evocative as it explored the combination of Native flute and piano and Warren’s compositions that are deeply rooted in nature and native culture.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hocus Pocus 2: They're Back (Spot)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News