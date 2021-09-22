Perfect for Halloween: horror movie poster show

Regan MacNeil’s eyes glow in the dark, staring out of the poster for “The Exorcist,” Jimmy Stewart’s legs are tangled in “Rope,” Dennis Hopper appears to be ready to turn into the ultra creepy psychopath Frank Booth in “Blue Velvet" and the “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” are simply disturbing.
Those are just a few of the 36 images in “posters that go bump in the night,” an exhibition of horror movie posters on view through October at Nebraska Wesleyan University’s Elder Gallery.
The show, however, isn’t of studio-issued “one sheets,” the posters you see at a theater. Nor are posters derived from the advertisements for movies that would run in a newspaper or online.
Rather, they are limited edition, art print posters, created by the top artists in the industry who put their spin on the classic horror pictures.
“The artists are from all over the world, but mostly between Toronto and California,” said NWU art historian Matthew Jarvis. “The posters are highly collectible. Some you’d rarely if ever see in an exhibition. They sell out in a minute.”
Jarvis curated the exhibition in conjunction with Mad Dog Posters, an online art gallery that specializes in the posters.
The exhibition's pieces include “The Silence of the Lambs” from Laurent Durieux, a Belgian illustrator who is considered one of the world’s top poster artists. Also, “The Masque of the Red Death” from acclaimed Italian comic book artist Francesco Francavilla, and a room is devoted to the work of Richard Hilliard.
Hilliard, a professor of graphic design and illustration at James Madison University, began his career as a children’s book illustrator and has, of late, switched to horror posters. His work on view at Elder includes preparatory drawings, which provide some insight into his process, as well as posters for some Italian horror pictures, the aforementioned “The Exorcist” and a mirror foil version of “Candyman.”
Durieux's posters sell out instantly, so the exhibition presents a rare opportunity to see them. Another of the posters, for the movie “Re-Animator” by the team of Stan & Vince, is one of only 40 ever printed.
There’s also a poster for “Fargo” that illustrates the challenges faced by the artists in creating their take on a movie.
Not only do the artists and manufacturers have to obtain permission to use the movie title and imagery in the posters, they have to get clearance from any actor who will be depicted.
In the case of “Fargo,” star Frances McDormand, who won the Best Actress Oscar playing Sheriff Marge Gunderson, refused to allow her image to be used in the poster. So artist Jonathan Burton included William H. Macy, who plays the used car salesman who triggers the film’s kidnapping plot at the bottom of a descending staircase.
In a slightly different take on the same challenge, three of the exhibition’s posters from Alfred Hitchcock movies include Jimmy Stewart, whom Jarvis rightly says is the icon of much of the suspense master’s work.
But none of the posters show Stewart’s face. Rather, the images for “Rear Window,” “Rope” and “The Man Who Knew Too Much” show his body, legs and feet. If you know the movie, you know it’s Stewart. If not, you won’t be able to figure that out from the posters.
Curating the show, which has posters representing the Hitchcock and Vincent Price films from the '50s and '60s through 1984's "Gremlins" to more recent fare, wasn’t difficult for Jarvis, who collects the limited edition art print posters. It was simply a question of what had to be left out.
“There were certain posters I knew I wanted to have,” Jarvis said. “I wanted the ‘Blue Velvet’ posters, the ‘Re-Animator’ wall. The Hilliard room took up a third of the space and the Hitchcock (posters) take most of another room. Then you start crossing things out. We have the ‘Creature Feature’ wall, the ‘Human Horror’ wall and we were out of space.”
The exhibition grew out of “Spooky Evenings,” an online series that Jarvis developed last year during coronavirus shutdown. In that series, which can still be seen on YouTube, Jarvis interviewed horror authors and poster artists.
“I’ve been into it (horror movies and posters) for a long time,” Jarvis said. “Last year, when we started the program online, I got to engage with it professionally. It took off from there."
Jarvis is now writing a book on his experience with horror films, “Millennial Monstrosities: The Horrors of a '90s Kid,” and a monograph on Ti West’s “The House of the Devil,” and will be collaborating with Mad Duck on a coffee table book based on the exhibition.
And, on Sept. 26, “Spooky Evenings” will return to the NWU YouTube page with a new guest interviewed each night through Halloween. Those interviews can be accessed by the public, both live and archived.
Those interviews will be shown on one of the three video screens in the exhibition. The other two will continue to show interviews with Hilliard and Mad Duck owner Brad Gites.
The entertaining, stimulating “posters that go bump in the night,” which feels like a show that would more likely be seen in New York or Los Angeles than Lincoln, is timed to coincide with “Spooky Evenings” and the “horror holiday” season.
“We opened on Friday the 13th of August and we’re closing on Halloween,” Jarvis said. “We had to get those days in there.”
