Perfect for Halloween: horror movie poster show

Hilliard, a professor of graphic design and illustration at James Madison University, began his career as a children’s book illustrator and has, of late, switched to horror posters. His work on view at Elder includes preparatory drawings, which provide some insight into his process, as well as posters for some Italian horror pictures, the aforementioned “The Exorcist” and a mirror foil version of “Candyman.”

Durieux's posters sell out instantly, so the exhibition presents a rare opportunity to see them. Another of the posters, for the movie “Re-Animator” by the team of Stan & Vince, is one of only 40 ever printed.

There’s also a poster for “Fargo” that illustrates the challenges faced by the artists in creating their take on a movie.

Not only do the artists and manufacturers have to obtain permission to use the movie title and imagery in the posters, they have to get clearance from any actor who will be depicted.

In the case of “Fargo,” star Frances McDormand, who won the Best Actress Oscar playing Sheriff Marge Gunderson, refused to allow her image to be used in the poster. So artist Jonathan Burton included William H. Macy, who plays the used car salesman who triggers the film’s kidnapping plot at the bottom of a descending staircase.