'Paw Patrol Live' at Pinnacle Bank Arena canceled
'Paw Patrol Live' at Pinnacle Bank Arena canceled

Paw Patrol Live

Paw Patrol Live on stage.

 Jamrs Wessels www.RockMemphisLive.com

Performances of "Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure" scheduled for March 27-28 have been canceled.

Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Pinnacle Bank Arena said in an email Friday afternoon that it would provide refunds to those who had purchased tickets to the show.

Those who bought tickets on credit cards, whether in person or online, will have the refunds automatically applied. Other tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.

For more information, contact the arena's ticket office at 402-904-5641.

