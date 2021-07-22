Paula Poundstone brings her stream-of-consciousness brand of comedy to the Lied on Saturday

There is nothing scripted about a Paula Poundstone comedy show. It organically goes where the conversation, most times with a member of the audience, takes her -- much like a night amongst friends in a favorite watering hole.

Then again, there's no script for an interview with Paula Poundstone, either. It could go anywhere. Topics might include living near the beach, the flavor of Juicy Fruit gum -- this on the heels of a "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" reference -- or her good friend Dick Cavett.

You just never know.

"It's like being at a cocktail party," said Poundstone, who will bring her standup routine -- there's nothing routine or predictable about it it -- to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. "You talk to someone for a couple of minutes and the next thing you know, you're moving onto someone else."

She is the proverbial box of chocolates of which Forrest Gump spoke 27 years ago.

A Poundstone show has never been duplicated by anyone -- even her -- in 40 years of doing this. Maybe that's the beauty in her stream-of-consciousness brand of comedy.