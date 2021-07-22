Paula Poundstone brings her stream-of-consciousness brand of comedy to the Lied on Saturday

There is nothing scripted about a Paula Poundstone comedy show. It organically goes where the conversation, most times with a member of the audience, takes her -- much like a night amongst friends in a favorite watering hole.
Then again, there's no script for an interview with Paula Poundstone, either. It could go anywhere. Topics might include living near the beach, the flavor of Juicy Fruit gum -- this on the heels of a "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" reference -- or her good friend Dick Cavett.
You just never know.
"It's like being at a cocktail party," said Poundstone, who will bring her standup routine -- there's nothing routine or predictable about it it -- to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. "You talk to someone for a couple of minutes and the next thing you know, you're moving onto someone else."
She is the proverbial box of chocolates of which Forrest Gump spoke 27 years ago.
A Poundstone show has never been duplicated by anyone -- even her -- in 40 years of doing this. Maybe that's the beauty in her stream-of-consciousness brand of comedy.
"I have some material, but mostly I talk to the audience," she said. "I'll be in a conversation with an audience member and in the midst of that, someone will say something that reminds me of another story and I'm off and running."
Off and running -- in a direction no one knows or dares to predict.
She says her career took a more manageable direction when she stopped playing comedy clubs and instead opted for theaters, which cater to a different class of people.
People in comedy clubs oftentimes have no idea who the comic is. They just want to laugh -- and drink. Those who choose to attend one of her shows in a theater are coming just to see her. They know what to expect and are usually not disappointed.
"My life became simpler once I made that decision," she said.
Poundstone, who has lived on both coasts, wonders how she would fare in middle America, where the nearest ocean is more than 1,000 miles.
"I can't remember the last time I went to the beach, but I just like to be where I could go to the beach if I wanted to," she said.
Poundstone logic.
She's no stranger to either the Lied Center or Lincoln. She's been here with friend and legendary Lincoln native Cavett, who showed her the sights, including the state Capitol.
"That was really cool," she said. "It didn't take me long to realize I was with someone really important."
