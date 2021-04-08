Painter, sculptor examine their lives with humor and emotional power in exhibitions at UNL

A fortune cookie, for example, sits in front of a picture about death, complete with gravestone, while next to it, Allen’s contemplation of his lineage led to an imaginary look at him holding his future baby -- “I Dreamed I Met My Son Last Night.”

Elsewhere, he confesses to “Stealing Mom’s Smokes” with a painting of the family refrigerator paired with a Grant Wood painting, reproduces an old Polaroid of his father, grandfather and uncles, works in a Leonard Cohen album cover and uses Courbet’s “Origin of the World” as a takeoff to look at the “Life Cycle.”

Carlson’s exhibition is, unavoidably, dominated by a large sculpture that hangs in the center of the gallery. Made of dozens of polished steel shards bent into points welded together into a silver whirlwind, the imposing piece threatens to strike out -- for Carlson, reflecting the hostility of those living with a disability.

Carlson, who has multiple sclerosis, makes the exhibition powerfully personal with a claustrophobic square space in the gallery with walls covered from floor to ceiling with casts of the pens he has to inject every two weeks. ”They keep me healthy, but I hate them,” he said.

Arranged in rows, the 1,014 casts reflect the number of injections that Carlson will have, if he reaches the average life expectancy of 76.