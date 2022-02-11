Original Broadway cast member talks about 'Beautiful' beginning before Lincoln show

Sara King was taking her bows at the end of the April 3, 2014, performance of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” when a murmur passed through the theater.

“We had just opened and we were doing a production for a Broadway fundraiser,” Sara King said. “All of a sudden the audience starts to hoot and holler and Carole came walking out on stage. We had no idea she was there.

“She’d sat in the audience in full disguise, dark glasses, wig, the whole works. Then she came out center stage and we auctioned her singing 'You’ve Got a Friend' for $30,000 or $35,000. It’s one of the most amazing, unforgettable moments of my life.”

It was also a total surprise for everyone associated with the production back in 2014. The word was that King wasn’t particularly thrilled to have her life story told on stage and wasn’t going to see it or give it a stamp of approval.

It is understandable, Sara King said, that Carole wouldn’t watch a stage version of her marriage falling apart. Sara originated the role of Marilyn Wald, a singer with whom Carole’s husband Gerry Goffin had an affair.

If You Go What: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts, When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday Tickets: $14.50 to $79. Available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

But she didn’t know anything about Goffin and King, much less their songwriting.

“The extent of it all, I never realized,” she said. “My mom was obsessed with the ‘Tapestry’ album, like a lot of women of her generation, so she played it all the time. But Cynthia Weil, Barry Mann, the whole Brill Building thing, I learned a lot really quickly.”

Sara King plays Weil in the national touring company production of “Beautiful” that will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts this weekend, one of the major characters in the story that centers around 1650 Broadway, the Manhattan office building that along with the more noted Brill Building housed the offices of music publishing companies and their staff songwriters.

“Early in the show, 16-year-old Carole is leaving her home in Brooklyn to go to Times Square and try to sell her songs and she says, 'Mom, don’t worry, it’s like a factory, but they make songs.’”

“It was a lot of little cubicles. It was these teenagers in there, writing songs. At that time they didn’t know that they were going to go on to be famous. … Then there was Donnie Kirshner guiding them through.”

Many of the songs written by Goffin and King and Mann and Weil became early and mid-’60s hits — Mann and Weil, for example, wrote The Drifters’ “On Broadway,” “Hungry” and Kicks” for Paul Revere and the Raiders, The Crystals “He’s Sure the Boy I Love” and another little song that she penned with Phil Spector that has become a timeless classic.

“Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, they’re kind of like the power ballad team,” Sara King said of the couple, who have been married for 60 years. “'You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ is the most frequently played song on the radio to this day.”

That song, of course, makes it on the musical’s jukebox, along with 28 others, that Sara King said connect with audience members of all ages.

“The songs highlighted in the show, every generation knows," she said. "Who doesn’t know ‘The Locomotion’? Who doesn’t know 'Up on the Roof’? Who doesn’t know ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?’ They’re always on oldies radio.”

Weil and Mann are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as are Goffin and Carole King. And this year, she became one of the few two-time inductees, this time as a solo artist, honoring her for her work after she divorced Goffin and moved to California.

That work includes her 1972 masterpiece “Tapestry,” the songs from which make up much of the second act of “Beautiful.”

“It’s still as relevant as ever,” Sara King said of “Tapestry.” “Listening to the lyrics of “'It’s Too Late’ every night, I’m just gobsmacked. Carole felt she had to record this album. It’s the story of her life. Even '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,' Gerry Goffin wrote lyrics to that, that’s the beginning of the relationship.”

For Sara King, getting Carole King’s blessing was the final element that contributed to making “Beautiful” one of the most successful musicals of all time.

“We’d given our heart and souls to the show,” Sara King said. “With a new musical, you never know if you’re going to get your closing notice in a week or if you’ll have a 6½-year run. ‘Beautiful’ is the 27th-longest-running Broadway show, which doesn’t sound like much until you think of the hundreds and hundreds of shows that have played there.”

When it closed in 2019, “Beautiful” had played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, passing the original production of “Annie” and the 1998 revival of “Cabaret” to become the 27th-longest-running show, and the second longest running “bio-musical” in Broadway history. It was seen by nearly 2.2 million audience members.

Sara King was on stage for most of those performances. But after 4½ years in “Beautiful,” she moved to Los Angeles. A little over a year later, the pandemic shut down Broadway and the touring company of “Beautiful” that had been on the road since 2015.

When the “Beautiful” tour relaunched, Sara King landed the Weil role and has been back in the production she loves, surprisingly performing nearly every night the musical has been scheduled to play in cities across America.

“We’ve been the most fortunate company,” she said. “ We canceled one show in D.C. that was at the explosion of omicron. A lot of tours have a lot of cancellations. We’ve been so so so lucky. We’ve got a great COVID team. We’re testing multiple times a week.

“And we’ve got it figured out about the minimum number of people we have to have. It’s never ideal if we’re missing a Drifter or a Shirelle, but the show can go on. And so far, it has.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.