Once afraid of oompa loompas, actor now starring with them in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Nic Mains used to be afraid of oompa loompas. Now he’s sharing the stage with the little workers in Willy Wonka’s factory.
“I was very afraid of oompa loompas as a kid,” Mains said. “I used to do gymnastics and there was a lock-in night, a sleepover at the gymnastics studio. They projected ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ on a big screen. I remember being so scared and having to leave because of the oompa loompas.
“When I saw the oompa loompas we have, I had kind of a flashback."
He's no longer afraid of them, which is a good thing, considering he is part of the cast for the musical version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic 1964 novel that became the 1971 movie, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and the 2005 film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
The 2013 musical, written by playwright David Greig, with original score composed by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, aimed at being a contemporary update of Dahl’s story about the boy, Charlie Bucket, caught in the factory of eccentric chocolate maker Willy Wonka.
But Mains said Wonka fans shouldn’t be concerned that Dahl’s story has been altered beyond recognition.
“It really does follow the story pretty much,” Mains said. “There are some changes to make it fit a little better on stage. Like when we meet each of the Golden Ticket winners, those moments are a lot longer, so you get to know each one of them and who you’re rooting for – although everyone’s rooting for Charlie.”
That said, Mains acknowledged that the musical isn’t all jokes or a light-hearted retelling of Dahl’s tale.
“It does have a slightly darker tone to it in some places,” he said. “It takes it to a place where its not too much for the kids, but it’s more adult. …The creatives were really conscious of, if we’re retelling this story, we’ll tell it in a way to relate to our current times rather than revisiting this relic from the past.”
Mains plays the glutinous, greedy Augustus Gloop, one of the Golden Ticket winners, whose misadventures find him encountering the factory’s chocolate river
“He’s really fun to play,” Mains said. “When I got the role, I’d never thought about how iconic Augustus Gloop is. People really know him. When I step out on stage, there’s always a big cheer that goes up. It’s, honestly, such a blast because he’s so excitable and fun. He really goes for what he wants, maybe too much.”
Mains has now played Gloop 75 times in front of audiences around the country, which is just what the Chicago native wanted to do when he moved to New York a few years ago.
“This is my first tour, which has been a dream of mine for a long time.” Mains said in a call from Boise, Idaho a couple hours before a show last week. “I moved to New York with the dream to do a show like this. So it truly is a dream come true.”
Mains will add four more performances to his total next week at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, including matinee and evening shows on Jan. 29.
“I used to think it would be really difficult,” Mains said of doing two shows in a day. .”Maybe getting up for the first show is a little herder, we’re used to working later in the day. But once we go through that first show, I feel pumped up and ready to go, So the second show is usually really good.”
Regardless of whether its a single show or a two-show day, Mains said it's clear from the stage that everyone in the house is having a good time throughout the show.
“I’ve noticed that while the kids really have a good time, the adults are surprised by how much fun they have,” Mains said. “There are jokes for the kids and for the adults, that they can really appreciate. To the kids, they’re fine. But you see it a little differently when you’re older and it’s fun.”
But he said, like Dahl’s novel, and the two movies, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” the musical really connects with the younger set.
“One of things that is great with this show is seeing how the kids respond to it,” Mains said. “For a lot of them, it’s their first experience with theater and Broadway theater. Seeing their dreams come into being really warms the heart.”
