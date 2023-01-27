On Your Feet: Venezuelan actor embraces role of Emilio Estefan in English - and Spanish

When Samuel Garnica looked out from the stage on the opening night of the Spanish language production of “On Your Feet,” he saw Emilio Estafan, the man he was playing and his wife, Gloria Estefan up close and personal.

“The Gala Theatre (in Washington, D.C.) is a very small theater, more for plays than big productions," Garnica said. “They were sitting in the first row. This distance was like 6 feet apart. When the show was finished, they stood up and I saw him walking toward me, I felt a wave of energy. I felt like ‘I know you’. It was a moment I feel very grateful for.”

Backstage on that night last May, the Venezuelan actor got to spend a few minutes with Estefan, the producer, musician and entrepreneur whose work was instrumental in making him a star.

“We got to talk for a little while,” he said. “... That was part of my research.”

That research began when Garnica, who will be playing Emilio in the touring company production of “On Your Feet” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday and Saturday was cast in the role in late 2021.

But he’d been familiar with the music of Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine for years.

“I remember my mom cleaning the house and listening to ‘Conga,’ ‘1-2-3’ and ‘Mi Tierra’ when I was a kid,” Garnica said. “Emilio and Gloria Estefan are very popular in the Spanish market. After I got the part in the show, I did my research into the story. And creatively, what’s important about Emilio is that he built bridges, bridges for Shakira, Ricky Martin, Mark Anthony, to cross over and bring their music to the world.”

The first act of the jukebox musical opens with Gloria’s childhood and her immigration from Cuba, then proceeds to the couple’s meeting and the development of their career.

“They fought against the industry and the market at that time,” Garnica said. “The big record labels didn’t want them, their music. It didn’t fit what they (labels) felt was the market. That’s not how it is today. But it’s one of the things that is most important about the show. The new generation can enjoy the inspiring story and can relate to believing in your artistry, what an artist can be no matter what others think.”

For Garnica, the Spanish language production of the musical, which ran on Broadway from 2015 to 2017, gave him a shot a lead role. But it was also very appropriate to the couple’s story.

“The conflicts were originally in Spanish, including as a person, for them individually, with the family and both of them as artists,” he said. “So being able to make them happen in Spanish, in a theater at that level was a blessing to me.”

There is one major difference between the real life Estefans and their musical representations in both English and Spanish — Emilio, who plays keyboards and accordion and is a songwriter and producer isn’t a vocalist.

“The magic of theater makes Emilio a singer,” said Garnica, who sings on a half-dozen songs and has the solo feature on “Don’t Want to Lose You.”

Garnica, who started singing at age 5 in Venezuela, appeared in multiple theatrical productions and developed a voice-over career there, came to the U.S. in 2014 to further his career.

“I moved to New York City after I got my degree in mass communications and theater, basically to study English,” Garnica said. “That was my first goal I had in moving here. My plan was then to move to Spain or Mexico to continue my career as an actor. Then I became more involved with musical theater. In Venezuela, we don’t have much musical theater, it is telenovelas and movies. I found a place where I could use my skills as an actor and singer.”

Appearing in off-Broadway productions, many of them in Spanish, Garnica landed the role of Emilio. Then, as the Spanish language production of “On Your Feet” was about to end, he got invited to audition for the touring company, along with his co-star Mexican actress Gaby Albo, who was up for the part of Gloria

“Luckily both of us got the roles after three call backs,” he said.

Garnica said he Had to slightly revamp the character for the English–language production. But he’s now settled into the role and is enjoying seeing the U.S for the first time – even inquiring about a “sandwich I have to eat while we’re in Lincoln.”

Informed that it was a Runza, brought to the U.S. by Germans from Russia, Garnica said that eating a Runza would be highly appropriate for him.

“As an immigrant, this country has opened the doors in many ways for me,” Garnica said. “Having this honor to tell this immigrant story throughout the country is a blessing for me.”

