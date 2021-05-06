On The Beat: Why do tours from ballet to arena concerts start in Lincoln?

The final factors that bring tour openings to Lincoln are the arena and the Lied Center themselves. While the arena is now 8 years old and Lied is in its 31st season, the buildings remain among the best physical venues of their sizes in the country.

That is particularly appealing for Church and his production team, who have opened two previous tours in Lincoln, said general manager Tom Lorenz.

“They love the building,” he said. “They love the audiences here.”

Specifically, the arena has easy, multi-truck access to load in the stages, lighting, sound and other production equipment needed for the shows, and a plethora of dressing rooms and backstage work spaces.

The grid of steel beams that covers most of the arena high above the floor makes for ideal rigging, the hanging of the lighting, sound and production equipment. And Lorenz said the local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is knowledgeable, experienced in the building and easy for the tours to work with.

As for the Lied Center, it will provide three rehearsal spaces — the main stage, Kimball Hall and the Johnny Carson Theatre — for the 20 dancers who will spend three weeks in Lincoln getting ready for the ballet tour.