On The Beat: St. Louis Symphony conductor shares thoughts on the future of classical music

Stephane Deneve isn’t just the music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the Brussels Philharmonic. He’s director of the Centre for Future Orchestral Repertoire, a Brussels-based effort to collect, promote and perform 21st century orchestral compositions.

“I'm always very involved in searching for the new masterworks that will stand the test of time and become the repertoire of tomorrow,” Deneve told me in December as we talked about a Lied Center for Performing Arts concert the orchestra was to play in January. “I always try to include a 21st-century piece in my programs.”

Most orchestras, Deneve has said, have an “unhealthy repertoire diet” of less than 5% 21st century music, only a small amount composed after 1970 and the overwhelming majority from the established repertoire of the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries.

The French conductor is, at least in St. Louis and Brussels, changing that diet one concert at a time.

That will will include St. Louis Symphony’s Tuesday night Lied performance, which was rescheduled after a COVID-19 outbreak among the musicians.

He spoke at length about “Umoja: Anthem of Unity,” a 2019 composition by Black composer Valerie Coleman that was to have been part of the January concert.

But Deneve designs programs on a month-by-month basis – he had file folders stacked for the first six months of 2022 on the desk behind him when we talked. So the January program has been retired and replaced by different set of pieces.

On Tuesday, James Lee III’s “Chuphshah! Harriet’s Drive to Canaan,” will fill the new music slot on the program that will also include Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Symphony No. 3” and George Gerswhin’s “Concerto in F” featuring French superstar pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

Few who will be at the Lied on Tuesday will know “Chuphshah!,” a 12-minute, 2011 composition by the Morgan State University professor that incorporates snippets of vintage tunes like “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Dixie” into its exploration of the life of Harriet Tubman, with the English horn speaking, as it were, for the “Moses of her people.”

But that’s why Deneve includes contemporary compositions in his carefully-thought-out programs.

“What I want to do anyways, to make music always more accessible and especially with music of today,” he said. “Just to show the the audience, wherever it is, from the people that have never been to a concert hall to the connoisseur, that here is great music written today, that our art form is alive and that there is really emotion to be feeling from the first hearing of an unknown piece that is new to the repertoire."

The symphony will present the same program that it is playing in Lincoln twice in St. Louis this weekend. But, Deneve said, contrary to perception that every symphonic concert is a rote repetition of tightly rehearsed music – “every performance is different.

“You unfold you know the thing differently. What you do is always a result of what just happened. And so it's quite fascinating because it's a give and take. The orchestra proposes and you influence. They give back and you give back. It's that wonderful dynamic. I have to say it's really, yeah, it's lovemaking. It's just something that is a little bit more unscripted than people believe.”

The new compositions and the increasingly diverse and younger audiences that have begun attending concerts have Deneve convinced that classic music is far from ever fading away.

“I'm very optimistic that classical music will continue to happen, and always to exist because it's a unique way to feel together,” Deneve said. “For me, it's a way to share emotions and so many emotions and to share them in a very different way because it's interactive. The energy of the audience is reflected in the playing of the musicians on stage, the feel, of course the energy in the whole and so it's live music, and there is a real exchange of energy, which is very natural.”

