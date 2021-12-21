On stage at the office – Lied deputy director performs with Mannheim Steamroller

“I think the approach I take to trumpet playing is the same I take with management,” he said. "You want to be prepared, be friendly and helpful and surround yourself with people who are good at their jobs. If you do that, good things happen and you’ll have fun.

“That’s how it is with Mannheim. It’s been really smooth every time I’ve worked with them. When we do a major advertising campaign for a show, we want to have the same experience — have it go really smooth and have fun.”

Boring was doing a little of both jobs Monday afternoon, working on marketing campaigns in his home office, then chasing off his cat when he practiced the parts he was going to play Tuesday.

“I’m bouncing back and forth between them,” he said. “I’ve got all the horns on the stands, so I’m getting some notes in.”

After wrapping up the Tuesday afternoon performance at about 5 p.m., Boring and the band returned to the stage for a sold-out 7:30 p.m. show. The 3 p.m. show nearly sold out, putting Tuesday’s total attendance at more than 4,200 — the largest for any event at the Lied since March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.