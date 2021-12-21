On stage at the office – Lied deputy director performs with Mannheim Steamroller

Matthew Boring joined a Zoom meeting of the Lied Center for Performing Arts senior staff from home Tuesday morning, tied up some loose ends on marketing campaigns that are set to begin in January, then packed his bags and headed downtown to the office.
Well, not exactly his office.
“I don’t know if they’d like to hear the trumpet warmup in the administrative office space,” Boring said. “I doubt they’d appreciate that at 1 o’clock when they’re getting together getting ready to run the show.”
That show was the 3 p.m. performance of Mannheim Steamroller.
Boring, Lied’s deputy director, played trumpet with an Omaha-based group of nine musicians that joined one of Mannheim’s six-member touring bands for shows in 2019 and, after last winter’s tour was scrubbed because of COVID-19, is doing so again this year.
“We’ve played the Orpheum (in Omaha), down in Kansas City at the Kauffman Center, a number of places in Iowa, but not the Lied Center,” he said Monday. “It will be a fun experience, being able to be on the stage and see the audience and people you know, friends and family, patrons and donors. It’s a very different experience playing at the Lied than anywhere else.”
Boring knows that from experience. He’s played several shows on the stage of the building where he’s worked for a decade.
“The last time I was actually on the Lied stage, it was with Johnny Mathis,” Boring said. “We had a big orchestra for his show. A contractor I know from Omaha picked me up for that one.
"I always play with Susan Werner when she’s here, but the last time was at the Rococo Theatre as part of the Lied program, not at the Lied.”
At that show, Boring and bassist Hans Sturm rehearsed with Werner in the afternoon and did the performance that night.
“We just went out and did the show," Boring said. "That’s a totally different experience than the ones I've been part of with Mannheim, where everything’s timed to go with the videos and has to be precise.”
Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Boring’s trumpet opened “Celebration,” a piece that combines multiple Christmas music themes that began the first of the afternoon’s two sets.
Playing four different horns — a piccolo trumpet, B-flat and C trumpets and a flugelhorn — Boring was prominently featured in, to pick one, the fanfare of “Angels We Have Heard On High.”
He sat out many of the Renaissance-rooted songs, which have no place for the trumpet or French horn, in Mannheim founder and composer Chip Davis’ arrangements of the Christmas classics.
“It’s like playing a rock and roll show,” Boring said. “We’ve got a conductor, but she’s playing. … So it's a lot of head cues and knowing what she wants.
"When they get the light show and video fired up, it’s an interesting experience to be on stage with all of that.”
A trumpet performance major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Boring was a Lied Center intern in 2010 and graduated in 2011.
"I packed up my trumpets and moved to D.C., where I did an internship at the Kennedy Center,” he said. “Then there was a job opening in Lincoln in the fall, and I had to come home.”
Last month, almost exactly a decade after he started, Boring was named the Lied’s deputy director.
Throughout his time with the Lied, Boring has played trumpet in groups, from wedding bands to pit orchestras for musical touring companies. A five-week run with “Wicked” at the Orpheum got Boring the contacts — and reputation for being a stellar player — that landed him the Mannheim Steamroller gig.
There's little similarity between playing trumpet and marketing, patron development and booking shows, Boring said. But he looks at both kinds of work in the same manner.
“I think the approach I take to trumpet playing is the same I take with management,” he said. "You want to be prepared, be friendly and helpful and surround yourself with people who are good at their jobs. If you do that, good things happen and you’ll have fun.
“That’s how it is with Mannheim. It’s been really smooth every time I’ve worked with them. When we do a major advertising campaign for a show, we want to have the same experience — have it go really smooth and have fun.”
Boring was doing a little of both jobs Monday afternoon, working on marketing campaigns in his home office, then chasing off his cat when he practiced the parts he was going to play Tuesday.
“I’m bouncing back and forth between them,” he said. “I’ve got all the horns on the stands, so I’m getting some notes in.”
After wrapping up the Tuesday afternoon performance at about 5 p.m., Boring and the band returned to the stage for a sold-out 7:30 p.m. show. The 3 p.m. show nearly sold out, putting Tuesday’s total attendance at more than 4,200 — the largest for any event at the Lied since March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Boring has two more Mannheim shows this week — at the Orpheum on Wednesday and Thursday. Then the Mannheim touring band heads to California, and he’ll be back in Lincoln, putting together the marketing campaigns for upcoming Lied events, starting with comedian Patton Oswalt’s Jan. 7 appearance and the return of the St. Louis Symphony on Jan. 13.
“I’ve spent my life playing shows, promoting shows, working shows,” Boring said. “It's wonderful to be back doing them again. Last year was no fun.”
L. Kent Wolgamott's five favorite reviews from 2021
I’ve chosen my favorite reviews of 2021 -- aimed at telling the year’s arts and entertainment story through the biggest events.
The first major concert to play Lincoln since March 2019 took place on June 11 at Pinewood Bowl. About 4,400 people made their way to Pioneers…
The American Ballet Theatre chose Lincoln as the starting point for its COVID-inspired summer outdoor “truck tour.” More than 6,000 people att…
Some 90,000 people filled Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14, when Garth Brooks became the first solo artist to play a show there, setting an attenda…
Guitarist Pat Metheny presented the single most impressive concert of the year when he brought a pair of young musicians with him to the Lied …
On Oct. 15, Chris Stapleton, who just won six Country Music Association Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, played Pinnacle Bank Aren…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott