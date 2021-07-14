North Star senior brings new life to Lurch, 'The Addams Family' butler

That kind of longevity can be overwhelming, said Claire Wilkinson, a Lincoln Southwest graduate who is playing Wednesday Addams, in this production.

"I don't feel worthy," she said. "The incredible talent this stage has seen over the years is unmatched. It's such an incredible honor, especially knowing how much this tradition means to our community."

Beside Wilkinson and Trumble, “The Addams Family” features a talented cast of more than three dozen, including Sean Flattery (Gomez), Lindsey Oelling (Morticia), Grant Schirmer (Uncle Fester) and Jack McCormick (Pugsley).

And Trumble will bring his own spin to a character the television sitcom taught us was frightening to look at, a character who provided a cautionary tale to anyone who dared ring the front door of the Addams household.

Thanks to the magic of some ghoulish makeup and platform shoes, his look will be the polar opposite of the photo of him -- wearing a burgundy suit with his hair perfectly coiffed and a guitar strapped over his shoulder -- used to promote his February online concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.