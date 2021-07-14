North Star senior brings new life to Lurch, 'The Addams Family' butler

Noah Trumble, the North Star High School senior-to-be who has sang at the Lied, released two albums and has made a name for himself across several streaming services, will have a far less verbal impact on opening night of “The Addams Family” at Pinewood Bowl.
Trumble plays Lurch, the family butler, who communicates his thoughts and feelings with a couple of words, a series of grunts or with his monstrous body language -- a far cry from the indie folk sound the 16-year-old has begun to craft for himself when armed with a guitar.
“His ability to say so much with so little, little, little words is something I can connect to,” Trumble said in a Facebook interview. “(But) it’s very hard to say something with just one noise.”
“The Addams Family” will play eight shows over the next two weekends at Pinewood Bowl, thus resuming a summer tradition that dates back to 1949.
“To have a theater group be around for 70 years is impressive -- especially in the Midwest,” said Courtney Piccoli, who has directed 14 of Pinewood’s summer classics. “We’re all excited to be a part of this."
That kind of longevity can be overwhelming, said Claire Wilkinson, a Lincoln Southwest graduate who is playing Wednesday Addams, in this production.
"I don't feel worthy," she said. "The incredible talent this stage has seen over the years is unmatched. It's such an incredible honor, especially knowing how much this tradition means to our community."
Beside Wilkinson and Trumble, “The Addams Family” features a talented cast of more than three dozen, including Sean Flattery (Gomez), Lindsey Oelling (Morticia), Grant Schirmer (Uncle Fester) and Jack McCormick (Pugsley).
And Trumble will bring his own spin to a character the television sitcom taught us was frightening to look at, a character who provided a cautionary tale to anyone who dared ring the front door of the Addams household.
Thanks to the magic of some ghoulish makeup and platform shoes, his look will be the polar opposite of the photo of him -- wearing a burgundy suit with his hair perfectly coiffed and a guitar strapped over his shoulder -- used to promote his February online concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
His story is pretty remarkable. He started playing piano at the age of 6 and then taught himself to play the guitar. By 14, he was writing songs. He has released two albums and is streaming on many major music platforms. He produces his own music, performing and writing all the instrumentation, vocals and lyrics.
And if you think he might be a little nervous about taking the stage in a different way on Thursday, guess again. He’s jazzed.
“I don’t get too nervous, but I definitely get excited.”
Photos: The cast of 'The Addams Family' prepares to perform at Pinewood Bowl
Addams Family at Pinewood Bowl, 7.13
