NFTs, the hottest new product in the art world, come to Lincoln

Artists like Burton sell a single NFT. That can put the asset on the market via its purchaser. But the artist will benefit from any resale of their NFT.

“The advantage for the artist is if the consumer buys it and then sells it in the market, the minter will receive 15 to 20% of the sale,” Kiechel said. “On the secondary market, in the auction market, artists don’t get anything from the resale of their work. So that could be big for the artists.”

The NFT also provides provenance, that is the record of ownership of the work, and security for the buyer and the artist.

“What’s going to stop someone from copying it and minting it themselves?” Burton asked. “If that ever happened, if I’m that big of a deal and somebody’s trying to sell my stuff fraudulently, there’s a record in the blockchain to say I already minted it. That will end the (fraudulent) sale before it can even happen.”

Not that a copy is likely. Most NFTs are encrypted with software similar to that used to protect cryptocurrency.

Purchasers, of course, will get a USB copy of the NFT or, in the case of sales through the gallery, can get a monitor/video player that can be mounted on the wall to show the NFT in their homes or offices.