New 'Alice in Wonderland' ballet to premiere at Lied

“Alice in Wonderland,” a new ballet from Lincoln choreographer Shari True, will premiere at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday and Friday.

True, director of True Dance & Company and the artistic director of Lincoln Ballet Midwest, has crafted the ballet from the classic tale written by Lewis Carroll in 1865, retelling the story of Alice’s adventures in a fantasy world inhabited by anthropomorphic creatures that she falls into through a rabbit hole.

Josie Fillmore, 18, of Lincoln will dance as Alice in the presentation.

Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum, played by Ayla Brosman and Grace Fry, are the silly duo who meets Alice and takes her to the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

More than 120 area dancers will take part in the ballet.

Along with the premiere of “Alice in Wonderland,” Thursday’s program will include a tribute to Mary Poppins, with Friday’s performance featuring True Dance & Company's Showcase, a celebration of 2021 competition team dances.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. performances are $30 and available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

