Nebraska artists urged to apply to show work at County-City Building

Nebraska artists are being encouraged to apply to display two- and three-dimensional artwork at the County-City Building for its 2021-22 exhibition season.

Located on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., this public art venue will display four three-month exhibitions, beginning in September, over the course of one year. In addition, each exhibition will include a First Friday opening reception. Artists will receive 100% of their sales.

Artists will be selected by a jury consisting of the gallery director, a commissioner from the Public Building Commission and an employee of the mayor’s office.

Nebraska artists may apply by submitting 10 representative images (a thumb drive is preferred but a CD is also acceptable) and an accompanying list of titles, sizes and mediums to: Liz Shea-McCoy, Exhibition Director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502. The application deadline is June 1.

Questions? Call 402-430-5923 or email LizWShea@gmail.com.

