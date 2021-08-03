Music with no boundaries at Lincoln Crossing and Maha festivals

Music is not constrained by boundaries of geography or genre, culture or time.
That was on display at a pair of eastern Nebraska festivals last weekend -- the Lincoln Crossing Music Festival and the Maha Festival in Omaha.
In the opening concert of the weeklong Crossroads festival at First-Plymouth Church Sunday, Scottish Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist led a string quartet, joined on some pieces by bassist Erik Higgins, bringing together traditional Irish music and classical music, contemporary compositions and a Victorian parlour song.
Sunday’s exquisitely performed concert featured the debuts of songs from “The Harpweaver,” the album Gilchrist released last year that adds classical strings to her traditional folk. The album takes its inspiration from poetry, specifically “The Ballad of the Harpweaver” by Jazz-age American poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, whose voice read the poem in one of the electronic infusions into the organic string and voice sound.
Further driving home boundary-free musical connections during the concert’s intermission, Lincoln’s High Street Irish band played a set of traditional Irish pub music, complete with Ashley Heckman doing her step dance on the grass of the First-Plymouth courtyard.
Moving back inside, the string quartet followed with a stunning version of “The Dromer,” an 18th century Danish folk tune that often echoed the Irish themes with fast-flying violins. It began a set that included the dark, then pastoral combination of Gilchrist’s “The Storm” and “The Calm” and ended with “Just a Song at Twilight,” the Victorian song that felt appropriately of our time some 130 years after it was written.
Closing the Maha Festival Saturday, Khruangbin made international connections of a different sort.
Building off the straightforward drumming of Donald Ray “DJ” Johnson Jr., bassist Laura Lee adds a fat, funk-meets-reggae bass to create the foundation for the fluid guitar of Mark Speer that floated above the rhythm, weaving together sounds from sources as disparate as Thai surf music to the kids’ song “This Old Man.”
The bewigged Lee and Mason roamed around the stage, dipping and kneeling as they played the long instrumental passages, catching psychedelic funk/soul grooves with more than 4,000 listeners in Stinson Park swaying along to the global sounds created by the Houston band.
The international boundary crossing will continue this week as the Crossroads festival presents after-work concerts that feature baroque, folk and Indian classical at the Mill on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. But it will be most evident at two evening concerts.
Thursday, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, “In Memoriam,” a concert dedicated to those lost to COVID-19, will bring together string quartet compositions by Mozart and Bach and “Facades” by contemporary composer Philip Glass with a solo performance by Oscar Rios on quena (an Andean flute). Indian musician Sandeep Das will present “Vaishnavi,” a piece for tabla (small drums) and bass, which will be played by Higgins.
For the festival’s concluding concert at South Street Temple on Saturday, Das and Suhail Yusuf Khan, performing on the stringed sarangi, will present their collaboration with members of the Lincoln Yezidi community. They will blend their traditional sounds with Indian classical music in a program filtered through a few days together in Lincoln.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott