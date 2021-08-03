Music with no boundaries at Lincoln Crossing and Maha festivals

Sunday’s exquisitely performed concert featured the debuts of songs from “The Harpweaver,” the album Gilchrist released last year that adds classical strings to her traditional folk. The album takes its inspiration from poetry, specifically “The Ballad of the Harpweaver” by Jazz-age American poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, whose voice read the poem in one of the electronic infusions into the organic string and voice sound.

Further driving home boundary-free musical connections during the concert’s intermission, Lincoln’s High Street Irish band played a set of traditional Irish pub music, complete with Ashley Heckman doing her step dance on the grass of the First-Plymouth courtyard.

Moving back inside, the string quartet followed with a stunning version of “The Dromer,” an 18th century Danish folk tune that often echoed the Irish themes with fast-flying violins. It began a set that included the dark, then pastoral combination of Gilchrist’s “The Storm” and “The Calm” and ended with “Just a Song at Twilight,” the Victorian song that felt appropriately of our time some 130 years after it was written.

Closing the Maha Festival Saturday, Khruangbin made international connections of a different sort.