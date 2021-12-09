Martha Horvay's paintings and Holly Walker's ceramics take 'Two Geometric Journeys' at Lux

For 40 years, Martha Horvay explored the interplay of flat pattern and three-dimensional volume and light in paintings of everyday objects, most memorably in a 2003 exhibition that featured paintings of a bathroom sink, cat’s water bowl and a drawer stuffed with household electronics.

Then came the pandemic, and a shift in Horvay’s subject matter.

“I turned to objects that surround me in my studio, primarily whelk shells that I collected from South Carolina beaches,” the Lincoln painter writes in her statement for the Lux Center for the Arts' “Two Geometric Journeys” exhibition. “I view the shells as specimens of complex form, rather than as traditional still life.”

The latter is evident in six of Horvay’s eight exhibited paintings -- all sharing the title “Growth Pattern” -- that examine the organic shells in much the same manner as she did man-made objects.