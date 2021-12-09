Martha Horvay's paintings and Holly Walker's ceramics take 'Two Geometric Journeys' at Lux

For 40 years, Martha Horvay explored the interplay of flat pattern and three-dimensional volume and light in paintings of everyday objects, most memorably in a 2003 exhibition that featured paintings of a bathroom sink, cat’s water bowl and a drawer stuffed with household electronics.
Then came the pandemic, and a shift in Horvay’s subject matter.
“I turned to objects that surround me in my studio, primarily whelk shells that I collected from South Carolina beaches,” the Lincoln painter writes in her statement for the Lux Center for the Arts' “Two Geometric Journeys” exhibition. “I view the shells as specimens of complex form, rather than as traditional still life.”
The latter is evident in six of Horvay’s eight exhibited paintings -- all sharing the title “Growth Pattern” -- that examine the organic shells in much the same manner as she did man-made objects.
The best example comes in “Growth Pattern No. 6,” in which a black passage provides depth on one side of the shell while the shell’s opening conveys its depth in white. Set on a surface with gradients of off white and against a patterned wall, the painting is impastoed, making Horvay’s brushstrokes and paint manipulation evident -- and emphasizing that the work is an object about an object.
Most notably, “Growth Pattern No. 6” has only red stripes following the growth lines at the top of the shell, the rest of Horvay’s former brightly colored palette -- as can be seen in “Salvage,” a painting of old cars parked against a green field -- having drained out of her new work.
That muted palette stands in stark contrast to the ceramic pieces of Vermont potter Holly Walker that make up the exhibition’s second “geometric journey.”
Walker, who began her career as a painter, covers her plates, dishes, platters, cups, trays, bowls, jars and snack boats with brightly colored lines, stripes and patterns, exploring their depth and shape with those colors.
A series of plates, for example, begin with a checkerboard pattern which is topped with either colored circles in each of the squares, undulating colored lines or traversing stripes. Other smaller plates are covered with pinwheels and, eyecatchingly, a circular series of interlocked “f” shapes.
Walker’s pieces, like all good pottery, are functional, and, in the case of her small “snack boats” charmingly innovative.
The three-dimensional ceramics, presented on pedestals and one of the gallery’s walls, obviously contrast with Horvay’s two-dimensional paintings, which hang above the plates, trays and jars on two of the walls.
That difference, however, heightens the impact of both.
Importantly, it also serves to draw out the theme of the smartly conceived show, emphasizing the difference in the “geometry” of the journeys -- Walker’s in a more traditional manner of lines and patterns against Horvay’s captivating new explorations of the internal geometry of organic shapes against patterned surfaces.
“Two Geometric Journeys” is on view at the Lux Center, 2601 N. 48th St., through Jan. 28. Lux hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
