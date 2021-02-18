Magician offering chance to magically win a car at Lied Center show

Mike Super was on the phone with people from Sid Dillon, thanking the auto dealers for sponsoring his Saturday Lied Center for Performing Arts show, when he got an idea to integrate cars into his magic.

“As we were talking with them and doing some magic over the phone, somebody invariably said, ‘Hey, make all our cars disappear,’” Super said. “I went, ‘I wonder if I could make a car appear from your dealership on the stage at the theater?'

"I didn’t think they’d say yes, but they did.”

To make the trick more challenging, Super came up with some qualifications on the car and the time he will have to make it appear.

“What I do not want to do is hide a car backstage and then suddenly have it appear,” he said. “So I wondered, ‘How about if we let the audience participate in real time and pick the color, the make, the model of the car based on what you’d have on the lot, and I’ll have less than 30 seconds to make that vehicle appear?’ And if I could do it, we could give the audience a chance to win the car?’”

Then Super got another surprise.

“They agreed,” he said. “People at the show will have a chance to win the car, should I be able to get the car on stage. Now let’s see if I can do it.”

