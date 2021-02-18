Magic in the time of COVID: Mike Super brings his socially distanced show to Lied on Saturday

All Lied performers will remain at least 6 feet away from the audience, even when, as in Super’s show, audience members are brought on stage to be part of the act.

COVID also threw a monkey wrench into some of Super’s tricks, forcing him to figure out how to do them in another way.

“I do one card trick in my show. I think it’s too cliched to do more than that,” he said. “I would do sleight of hand with me holding the cards. The trick is really good. But I had to come up with a way with the spectator to get them to do the sleight of hand for me and still have it work. It took a lot of work with my wife and 7-year-old to figure that out.

"But if you can get a 7-year-old to do it, it’s going to work.”

Asked what else will be part of the family-friendly shows, Super answered by defining himself. He did a lot of shoulder shrugging before arriving at the word "mystifier."

“There are two reasons for that," he said. "One, nobody knows what a mystifier is.

“Two, If I say I’m a magician, people think of the birthday party magician pulling scarves out of his sleeve."