'Magic alchemy': Artists talk about inventing the NFT and digital art at Lincoln exhibition

While the NFT makes sense for fine art, it is still taking shape in the world of music and music videos.

“It’s sort of a weird retrenchment, because it's like how to monetize things that are already being given for free,” Jennifer McCoy said. “There's gonna be some sort of aesthetic definition — when is a music video different than a music NFT? They easily could be the same thing. But I kind of don't think they are.

"I think that the music NFT has to be thought of more as like a digital object. NFT started with fine art. ... It doesn't feel like some promotional thing. It feels like more of a direct experience of the artist.”

There are other issues with NFTs that need to be resolved, including reducing their environmental impact and questions about their preservation, which are common with much technology-based art.

That’s because the digital realm changes at an exponential rate — not just from year to year, but month to month.

“VHS had a great long run, but then it's just like, oh, a VHS deck?” Kevin McCoy said. “There’s been 30, 40 years of digitization, and that's just not over. It's gonna just keep going, keep recycling. Then tokens will get thrown in there, NFTs or whatever, and that's going to change things more.”