Two years and two months after it was originally scheduled to play Lincoln, “Madagascar,” the musical, will be on stage at the Lied Center Saturday.

Originally slated to be part of the Lied’s 2020-2021 season, the “Madagascar” tour was postponed due to the pandemic and rescheduled for 2023.

The musical adaptation of the hit animated film features Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and the plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to Madagascar and contains all the songs from the movie, including the ubiquitous “Move It, Move It.”

Tickets for “Madagascar” are $12.50 to $90. Tickets for the Feb. 25, 2021 performance will be issued for the 3 p.m. performance. Tickets for the Feb. 26, 2021 performance will be issued for the 7 p.m. performance.

