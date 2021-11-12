Lux exhibtion demonstrate how pottery can become functional fine art

At it’s best, pottery can become functional fine art, imaginatively designed and crafted objects that just happen to be bowls, cups and teapots.

Such is the nature of the work in “Here and There,” an Lux Center for the Arts exhibition of the work of three potters, Gail Kendall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln ceramics professor emeritus and two former students she invited to show with her -- Chandra DeBuse and Sean Scott.

The show gets its title from the geography of the potters -- Kendall is the here, DeBuse, a NWU grad and special UNL student is now in Kansas City while Scott, a 2005 UNL MFA grad, is in Minnesota.

There are, however, connections between the works, starting with the decorative patterns found on the majority of the pieces, be they Kendall’s signature dots or in the case of her cleverly titled urn “Unstriped,” stripes.

It’s next to DeBuse’s “Floral Jar” which is covered with flowers, another natural motif found among the 35 works that perfectly fill Lux’s small east gallery.

Other works take that pattern farther -- Kendall’s “Landform II” appears to have maps glazed onto the bottom of the bowls while DeBuse’s “Tumbler with Bugs” is just that -- a tall tumbler adorned with insect images.