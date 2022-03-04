Living her dream: First Black dancer in Riverdance coming to Lincoln next week

On Friday in Salt Lake City, Morgan Bullock will make history when she takes the stage as the first Black dancer in 25 years of Riverdance.

Four days later, the Irish dance troupe will start a three-night engagement at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, where Bullock will get another opportunity to live her dream in front of an American audience.

In perfectly modern fashion, Bullock landed the Riverdance gig via TikTok when her 2020 video doing Irish dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyonce went viral.

“It kind of came from boredom at first,” Bullock said of making the video. "I’d taken some time off from competing right before COVID came around. COVID made it so we couldn’t dance in studios and practice with other dancers. I started dancing just to the songs I like to listen to for fun. I wasn’t thinking about making a video.”

But, Bullock said, seeing some young dancers sitting around the studio watching TikTok videos, triggered her curiosity.

“It was ‘OK, let’s see what this is all about,’" she said. “I quickly realized I would not be doing any TikTok dances. What I could do was Irish dance. … As a competitor, you grow up dancing to Irish music all the time, but the great thing about Irish dancing is it’s so adaptable. You can do it to any kind of music. The beats we make with our feet can go with any song, any style.”

So Bullock worked up Irish steps to hip-hop and pop songs like Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” and put them on TikTok. Then came “Savage,” which got millions of views.

“I definitely didn’t expect so many people to see it,” she said. “A lot of cool people saw it and reposted it. There was an amazing response. There was also some not so amazing responses, which is what you get on social media.”

The viral video to Megan Thee Stallion caught the attention of the Riverdance production team, which remembered Bullock from a Riverdance camp she’d attended as a teenager and they offered her a spot in the troupe.

“Besides the talent that she is, her personality and what she stands for as a human is what we’re all about,” Padraic Moyles, the show’s executive producer and director told the Associated Press. “That is one of the major reasons why we felt it’s time for Morgan to be in the show.”

There was, of course, immediate blowback to Bullock joining Riverdance, from accusations of cultural appropriation to racist comments of “Black girls shouldn’t be doing this” -- and, sadly, far worse.

“That pretty much was the attitude of the people that made those comments,” she said. “I didn’t really expect it because I’d been Irish dancing for over half my life and I’d never been accused of cultural appropriation until people I didn’t know saw me on the internet.

“It’s kind of funny. So many Irish dancers are white, but not Irish. They don’t get that criticism. There’s Irish dancing all over the world, done by all kinds of people.”

A Virginia native, Bullock began doing Irish dance when she was 10 years old.

“That’s fairly late for Irish dance,” she said from her Midlothian, Virginia, home last month. “I started ballet and other forms of dance at 3. I’ve taught 3-year-olds and I try to imagine how I was at 3. There are some who couldn't care less. Then there are some who are really, really into it. I guess I was one of them."

Irish dance provided a little more pace -- and quite a challenge, she said.

"... Seeing Irish dance with all the footwork and the fast pace, I knew I wanted to try it. I knew I wanted to do it," she said. "I asked my mom if I could do it. ... I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Bullock, a Virginia Commonwealth University graduate, studied at the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance and had been dancing in competitions for more than a decade. But dancing by herself in front of judges didn’t fully prepare her to join the Riverdance company.

Neither did last year’s online rehearsals for the troupe’s United Kingdom tour. “That helped me, but there’s no way to prepare for something like Riverdance on Zoom,” she said.

In-person rehearsals in Nottingham, England, let Bullock settle in with the company. But she said, the U.K. tour was a learning experience, beginning with her Riverdance debut.

“I was a little nervous,” Bullock said. “I’d never been in a show and I’d never done dancing with a team. It was very, very different and very difficult. Learning and getting better every time and every show was a great experience for me.”

After the English tour, Bullock joined another version of Riverdance for some shows in Dubai, where she found herself recruiting newcomers to the dances – “They always say you’re not new in Riverdance for very long,” she said. “I found that out fast.”

Now she’ll be living her dream in Lincoln and dozens of cities across America, far earlier than she ever expected.

“I just didn’t think it would be so soon,” Bullock said. “Sometimes I have to pinch myself. I can’t believe that this is what I get to do. It’s hard to wrap my head around sometimes. It seems surreal that I, at 22, have my dream job. It’s really cool.”

