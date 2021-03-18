Lincoln's Lisa Taylor has plenty to sing about these days

"It means everything to be getting back on stage," said Taylor, an educator who will turn 55 on Sunday. "I've always tried to live my life with meaning. It means so much more now."

The owner of Taylor's Educational Tools, which provides professional development training for early childhood education teachers, spent the better part of the last 20 years working with Lincoln Public Schools.

This week, she was hired to be the program manager for the LPS Foundation's Spark Summer Learning Program.

"I believe in education and human services and how, together, they serve the community," she said.

And for most of her adult life, singing was just something she did on Sundays at church. She always had the pipes, but never had a reason — or the inclination — to show them off in public.

Even in 2007, when the Lincoln Community Playhouse was putting on a production of "The Wiz," and musical director Deah Harriott urged everyone at church to audition for the show, Taylor never considered it an option for herself.

However, she thought it would be a good activity for her daughter, Lauren. When they arrived at the audition, Taylor, sitting in the audience, was told by Harriott that she, too, needed to sing a song.