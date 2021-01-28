Lincoln theater stage to reopen Feb. 5 with an extended performance of 'Nunsense'

The return to normalcy is a relative term. For Cris Rook, it simply means being able to step back onto the TADA Theatre stage for rehearsals with actual cast members and stagehands nearby.
"You don't realize how much you needed it until you get back into it," said Rook, who headlines a talented cast in TADA's performance of "Nunsense," which runs Feb. 5-21. "I'm so happy to visit with someone who is actually in the same room. We've been reacquainting ourselves on what we've all missed so much."
TADA is one of the few production companies in America — Broadway included — that is moving forward with a 2021 season. An air-purification system that was installed in the fall helped the Historic Haymarket District theater reopen its doors.
TADA hosted a night of music with Steven Rich as well as a cabaret show in late 2020, along with its comedy series. "Nunsense" will be its first Broadway musical since the entertainment world shut down last spring.
"We're excited about that," said Rook, who plays the part of Sister Mary Amnesia. "So far, it's been a lot of fun."
Seating will be limited to 25% of capacity, but people will be able to livestream the performances.
It's the same rules that were in play when Rook performed in a cabaret show at TADA. She remembers the mood in the small playhouse during those performances.
"You could just tell that everyone was happy to be getting in on in-person entertainment," she said. "You just got that vibe, and it will be like that again this time."
"Nunsense," a musical comedy, was written in 1985 by Dan Goggin. It originated as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant before being expanded into a full-length show that appeared off-Broadway for 38 weeks.
The musical follows the antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who find themselves in a financial dilemma that requires them to raise funds by putting on a benefit performance.
The show features upbeat songs and spontaneous comic interludes.
The TADA cast includes Judy Anderson (Sister Mary Regina), Erin Mundus (Sister Mary Hubert), Beth King (Sister Robert Anne), Sarah Patterson (Sister Mary Leo) and accompanist Alicia Opoku (Sister Mary Keys).
Bob Rook, TADA's co-founder and creative director, will direct the show.
Pat Sangimino's most memorable: First domino at billiards table
Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards defies the city’s order to shut down in August after violating the directed health measure, which mobilized Lincoln’s anti-mask movement and led to an eventual recall effort against Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
Pat Sangimino's most memorable: A bone with boneless wings
A Lincoln man goes viral -- and makes national news -- with his satirical plea to the City Council to rename boneless chicken wings.
Pat Sangimino's most memorable: Beating COVID-19 at 91
The recovery of a 91-year-old COVID-19 patient provided Lincoln with a much-needed boost in late April when she was released from CHI St. Elizabeth.
Pat Sangimino's most memorable: An eerie gameday
The first Husker Saturday of 2020 was greeted with an empty downtown as COVID-19 curtailed the pregame traditions and made for a gameday setting that was eerily like no other.
Pat Sangimino's most memorable: Cashing in on picks
A pair of Nebraskans won $1.4 million by teaming to win a season-long NFL betting contest over more than 3,300 competitors, many of whom were professional gamblers.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino