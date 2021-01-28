 Skip to main content
Lincoln theater stage to reopen Feb. 5 with an extended performance of 'Nunsense'
Lincoln theater stage to reopen Feb. 5 with an extended performance of 'Nunsense'

Nunsense TADA

Cris Rook, Sister Mary Amnesia, with a puppet (Sister Mary Annette), and Judy Anderson as Mother Superior in "Nunsense." The show runs Feb. 5-21 at TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

 Megan Rook, courtesy photo

The return to normalcy is a relative term. For Cris Rook, it simply means being able to step back onto the TADA Theatre stage for rehearsals with actual cast members and stagehands nearby.

"You don't realize how much you needed it until you get back into it," said Rook, who headlines a talented cast in TADA's performance of "Nunsense," which runs Feb. 5-21. "I'm so happy to visit with someone who is actually in the same room. We've been reacquainting ourselves on what we've all missed so much."

TADA is one of the few production companies in America — Broadway included — that is moving forward with a 2021 season. An air-purification system that was installed in the fall helped the Historic Haymarket District theater reopen its doors.

TADA Theatre approved to reopen, sets August to resume 20th anniversary season

TADA hosted a night of music with Steven Rich as well as a cabaret show in late 2020, along with its comedy series. "Nunsense" will be its first Broadway musical since the entertainment world shut down last spring.

"We're excited about that," said Rook, who plays the part of Sister Mary Amnesia. "So far, it's been a lot of fun."

Seating will be limited to 25% of capacity, but people will be able to livestream the performances.

It's the same rules that were in play when Rook performed in a cabaret show at TADA. She remembers the mood in the small playhouse during those performances.

"You could just tell that everyone was happy to be getting in on in-person entertainment," she said. "You just got that vibe, and it will be like that again this time."

"Nunsense," a musical comedy, was written in 1985 by Dan Goggin. It originated as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant before being expanded into a full-length show that appeared off-Broadway for 38 weeks.

The musical follows the antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who find themselves in a financial dilemma that requires them to raise funds by putting on a benefit performance.

A 20-year celebration: TADA Theatre hosts 'This is the Moment,' starring Steven C. Rich

The show features upbeat songs and spontaneous comic interludes. 

The TADA cast includes Judy Anderson (Sister Mary Regina), Erin Mundus (Sister Mary Hubert), Beth King (Sister Robert Anne), Sarah Patterson (Sister Mary Leo) and accompanist Alicia Opoku (Sister Mary Keys).

Bob Rook, TADA's co-founder and creative director, will direct the show.

TADA to raise curtain on 20th season with a tribute to music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

