Lincoln theater stage to reopen Feb. 5 with an extended performance of 'Nunsense'

TADA hosted a night of music with Steven Rich as well as a cabaret show in late 2020, along with its comedy series. "Nunsense" will be its first Broadway musical since the entertainment world shut down last spring.

"We're excited about that," said Rook, who plays the part of Sister Mary Amnesia. "So far, it's been a lot of fun."

Seating will be limited to 25% of capacity, but people will be able to livestream the performances.

It's the same rules that were in play when Rook performed in a cabaret show at TADA. She remembers the mood in the small playhouse during those performances.

"You could just tell that everyone was happy to be getting in on in-person entertainment," she said. "You just got that vibe, and it will be like that again this time."

"Nunsense," a musical comedy, was written in 1985 by Dan Goggin. It originated as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant before being expanded into a full-length show that appeared off-Broadway for 38 weeks.

The musical follows the antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who find themselves in a financial dilemma that requires them to raise funds by putting on a benefit performance.