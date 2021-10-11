Lincoln Symphony to step in for Boston Pops for Lied Center concert

The Boston Pops has canceled its Midwest tour, including a scheduled concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
But Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart will still bring the movie music of legendary composer John Williams to the Lied Center on Oct. 28, leading Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra.
“I’ve led the Boston Pops and BBC Concert Orchestras at the Lied Center in recent seasons, and am thrilled to collaborate with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on this very special program showcasing the incredible music of my friend John Williams,” Lockhart said in the news release announcing the concert change.
Making the "Music of John Williams" concert happen was a priority for the Lied Center, said executive director Bill Stephan.
"We've been waiting for this show since our 30th anniversary season," he said. "It's been postponed several times. Other communities were OK with it being canceled. We decided the show should go on, literally."
Lockhart’s relationship with the Lied is why the concert will happen in Lincoln.
“We figured it would be worth a shot to see if he would be able to arrange the rights and permission to do the music and if he would come conduct it,' said Matthew Boring, Lied's associate director of marketing and patron development. "Fortunately, he was on board.”
Lockhart, who took over as Boston Pops conductor from Williams in 1995, was able to secure the necessary rights and permission and the Lincoln Symphony signed on to perform the concert.
“Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to have the opportunity to perform under the baton of the legendary Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart,” LSO executive director Barbara Zach Lee said in the release. “We consider it such a privilege to be part of the Lied Center’s season, performing the iconic music of John Williams.”
Williams, who has won four Academy Awards, is the composer of scores for the “Star Wars” saga, “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Superman,” “Schindler’s List,” “Jurassic Park,” “E.T the Extra-Terrestrial,” the "Indiana Jones” films and the first three “Harry Potter” movies.
“He (Lockhart) was able to get the scores sent off first,” Boring said. “He’s coming two or three days before the concert to rehearse with the orchestra. They’re going to play as many John Williams things as you can possibly fit in a concert. And we’re adding some lighting for the bigger ones to put it over the top.”
The Lied Center will bring the Boston Pops to Lincoln in the future, Stephan said.
"We're definitely going to reschedule them," he said. "We just don't know when their tour might be coming our way. It's going to be at least a year and a half, if not longer. That's why it was important to do this."
All previously issued tickets for the Oct. 28 Boston Pops concert will remain valid for the Lockhart/Lincoln Symphony event. Ticket holders can contact the Lied Center ticket office at 402-472-4747 or liedcustomerservice@unl.edu with questions.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the performance.
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott