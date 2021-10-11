Lincoln Symphony to step in for Boston Pops for Lied Center concert

Lockhart, who took over as Boston Pops conductor from Williams in 1995, was able to secure the necessary rights and permission and the Lincoln Symphony signed on to perform the concert.

“Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to have the opportunity to perform under the baton of the legendary Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart,” LSO executive director Barbara Zach Lee said in the release. “We consider it such a privilege to be part of the Lied Center’s season, performing the iconic music of John Williams.”

Williams, who has won four Academy Awards, is the composer of scores for the “Star Wars” saga, “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Superman,” “Schindler’s List,” “Jurassic Park,” “E.T the Extra-Terrestrial,” the "Indiana Jones” films and the first three “Harry Potter” movies.

“He (Lockhart) was able to get the scores sent off first,” Boring said. “He’s coming two or three days before the concert to rehearse with the orchestra. They’re going to play as many John Williams things as you can possibly fit in a concert. And we’re adding some lighting for the bigger ones to put it over the top.”

The Lied Center will bring the Boston Pops to Lincoln in the future, Stephan said.