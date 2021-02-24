Lincoln show choir students persevere despite pandemic

The masks inhibit the students’ vocals, but Eubanks joked that they have become stronger because they now have to exude more energy than in a typical year. Despite the difficulties, students still are motivated to improve their performance.

“You never want to go out on stage and not give it your all,” Strauss said. “Whatever audience — whether it’s over a livestream or in person — you never want to give them a half-done performance.”

* * *

Students said they love show choir because of the emotional connection they have with their peers and the adrenaline rush they experience when they perform or finally master a move. They credit their directors for pushing them to improve their performance, even though they aren’t competing.

“Seeing them not change at all and always have so much trust and faith in us that we could do everything that we could do and being positive — even when it’s hard for us to be positive — is super encouraging," Mackrill said. “If they’re OK and they’re loving it as much as before, then OK, I can do that too.”

Likewise, the directors have been impressed by the students’ motivation.