Lincoln show choir students persevere despite pandemic

Lincoln East High School students are singing about their smile, but it’s covered by a mask.
Spread out on the auditorium’s stage on a weeknight in early February, members of the varsity show choir Express perform their rendition of “I Feel Better” by Gotye. They practice the choreography they've worked on via Zoom rehearsals and sing songs they've learned in their living rooms. Directors Lisabeth Wissink and Aaron Zart occasionally stop them, encouraging them to adjust their volume or pronounce a word differently.
It’s different than rehearsals in the past. The performance still consists of several songs and elaborate dance moves, but students aren’t paired with a partner. They say it’s more difficult to breathe under their masks and they become exhausted more easily. They also have to work harder to make sure the audience can understand the lyrics.
But to the students, it’s still show choir, and they’re doing what they love.
“We use the term a lot, ‘It’s not your fault, but it is your problem,’” 17-year-old senior Ceci Eubanks said. “We can’t control it. We can only work to make up for what we’re missing and work to make it better with what we have.”
* * *
In the beginning, students were unsure of how the coronavirus pandemic would affect their year, and Eubanks worried show choir might be canceled altogether.
“I didn’t want to not do it until I was told that I couldn’t,” Eubanks said. “I was fully, 100% prepared to get an email that said show choir is canceled — and we never did.”
Since August, directors have had to adjust to the students’ new schedule, where some attend daily classes in-person and others log in remotely, depending on where they fall on the remote learning schedule.
“You could still do your very best at home, but it was always hard with what direction the camera was facing, and hearing the directors and (choreography), as well as they could,” 18-year-old senior Aedan Strauss said. “It was definitely a challenge, but you always had to try and keep pushing yourself harder even though you’re in your living room with your cats and not with everyone else.”
Ava Mackrill, a 17-year-old senior, said the group used to spend lots of time together outside of school, but the pandemic has affected the ability to do that. Members rehearse together outside of class, but the loss of some of those in-person interactions has hindered the group’s ability to feel united.
“It kind of sucks that you don’t get to see half the group,” 17-year-old junior Jake Buresh added. “I don’t want to say disconnected, but it feels like something is just missing.”
The masks inhibit the students’ vocals, but Eubanks joked that they have become stronger because they now have to exude more energy than in a typical year. Despite the difficulties, students still are motivated to improve their performance.
“You never want to go out on stage and not give it your all,” Strauss said. “Whatever audience — whether it’s over a livestream or in person — you never want to give them a half-done performance.”
* * *
Students said they love show choir because of the emotional connection they have with their peers and the adrenaline rush they experience when they perform or finally master a move. They credit their directors for pushing them to improve their performance, even though they aren’t competing.
“Seeing them not change at all and always have so much trust and faith in us that we could do everything that we could do and being positive — even when it’s hard for us to be positive — is super encouraging," Mackrill said. “If they’re OK and they’re loving it as much as before, then OK, I can do that too.”
Likewise, the directors have been impressed by the students’ motivation.
“It's these little victories that we get throughout this crazy, difficult year that makes you want to come back and do it all over again ... and make sure that these kids have the opportunities that they have and they're able to reach excellence,” Zart said. “Just because we're in a pandemic doesn't mean things can't be excellent.”
The group has managed a few performances, and more are scheduled. And they also have had critique sessions with local show choir directors to learn how to improve.
And although it’s different, the students are making the most of the opportunity to keep doing what they love.
“It could be so bad, but it is so amazing because of what Mr. Zart and Ms. Wissink have done this year,” Eubanks said. “We could’ve been like, ‘Oh, it’s just the masks. It’s just not going to be as good.’ But we’re being challenged and being pushed and that’s something that also brings the love of show choir. We are getting better, and that’s their doing.”
