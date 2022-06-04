Lincoln native to combine interests in acting, boxing for next act as psychologist

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

New York has shattered its share of dreams and broken more than a few dreamers, those who arrived with visions of stardom before quickly realizing they weren't tough enough — either mentally or physically — to handle all that the Big Apple can throw one's way.

Rachael Washington learned quite literally that it's a fight-or-flight type of place. And because she had never been one to back down from a challenge, she wasn't about to run away.

She moved there in 2016 with dreams of making it big on Broadway. The 2010 Lincoln Pius X graduate waited a year after collecting her vocal performance and psychology degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before moving.

And like many young actresses, she hunted down auditions by day and made ends meet by tending bar at night. And that's when her fight-or-flight moment reared itself.

It was late. After working behind the bar, she found herself on the subway heading home when a man started talking to her.

It was innocent at first, she said, but then he became angry when Washington wouldn't give him her phone number. The verbal abuse ensued for dozens of blocks. And with no one on the train willing to come to her aid, she said she remembered feeling alone.

If You Go Rent When: Weekends through June 26. Where: Tada Theater, 701 P St. Ticket information, show dates and times: tadaproductions.info

About five months later, still unable to shake the feelings of being harassed — feelings of sadness, weakness, a lack of self-worth and allowing a stranger to hold such power over her — she found herself at a gym, taking boxing lessons.

"I needed to get my strength back," she said. "I needed to learn to protect and fend for myself."

So here's where the story gets remarkable. When it came to boxing, she was pretty good. And a fast learner with great discipline. After three months, she was approached by Herman Santa, the class teacher, and asked if she wanted to try stepping into the ring for an amateur fight.

Eight fights and about two years later, she quit her job and was training full time when she found herself battling for a spot on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

She describes herself as a technically sound fighter — not a dancer and not a knockout artist. Think Andre Ward, who would systematically pick apart the opponent by finding weaknesses and landing enough punches, while not getting punched as often.

"Some would say I was the boring type that no one wants to watch," she said. "I was very technical."

Alas, her Olympic dream wasn't meant to be. Nor was a potential career in boxing, which was soon shut down by the pandemic, leaving her to ponder the next step.

That didn't take long. In the fall, she'll be at the University of Denver, where she'll begin a journey toward a Ph.D. in sports performance psychology.

And with her last summer before diving headlong into academia and the study of the inner workings of the human mind, she's dipping a toe back into musical theater by playing Mimi Marquez, the lead female character, in TADA Production's performance of "Rent," which begins Thursday and runs through June 26.

"I don’t know how many more shows I am going to do once I start taking off on this career path," she said. "I miss the stage and wanted to find a way to get back on it."

Washington is comfortable performing in front of large crowds, be it a musical theater stage or a boxing ring. The only difference would be with one of those, the person with whom she's sharing the limelight is trying to knock her out.

And that's where climbing into the ring required some courage, the kind of gumption few of us possess. She admits there were some nerves — no one wants to get punched in the nose — but she put her trust in the process.

"I trusted my training," she said. "I trusted my coach. One of the beautiful things about theater is I already knew how to be on a stage underneath lights in front of thousands of people. That stage fright that most people have in their first fight I didn’t have. I didn't have that fear of being in front of people."

That's what she wants to pass on to other performers, be it athletes or actors. She envisions a career in psychology that can mentally prepare performers for what awaits them on a stage, no matter the size. Her academic area of concentration will be sports performance, but the psychologist she envisions herself becoming goes deeper than that, she said.

"It's not specifically a sports psychologist but a psychologist that specializes with athletes and performers," she said. "I can work with athletes and performers in the mental health realm and not just in their skills and performance.

"I would get to look at the whole person and that’s ideal."

So what advice would she give herself, the actress-turned-boxer, in her preparation for the next conquest?

"I'd tell myself that you are exactly where you need to be," she said. "Often in performance domains, any type of sports, music or whatever it might be, sometimes we don’t feel that we’re deserving of being on those stages with other accomplished individuals no matter who they may be. Realizing that you got there based on your skill-set should say you know what you’re doing."

In other words, stay in the fight.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

