Lincoln loves 'The Grinch' and other holiday shows

Lincoln, it appears, loves the Grinch.

That’s the explanation for the sellout of five performances of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” that begins its three-day run at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday.

More than 11,000 tickets — enough to fill Pinnacle Bank Arena — sold without a marketing and advertising push, demonstrating the appeal of the 1957 children’s story written by Theodore “Dr. Seuss” Geisel.”

Adapted multiple times for multiple media, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was turned into a 1966 animated TV film narrated by Boris Karloff, who provided the Grinch’s voice; a 2000 live-action feature film starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch and Taylor Momsen, now the leader of the rock band The Pretty Reckless; and a 2018 computer-animated film starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Broadway holiday sensation features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special, as well new songs written for this musical theater retelling of Dr. Seuss’ classic story of the scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” which prompts his decision to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos.

All five Lied Center performances of “The Grinch” are sold out. But a few tickets reserved by the production could be released during the week. Those who would like to get tickets can check for availability at liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.

“The Grinch,” which has a 10 a.m. Christmas Eve performance, will wrap up holiday season shows in Lincoln, which will host four other holiday shows in the next week.

That run starts with:

Andrea von Kampen’s Annual Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rococo Theatre.

Lincoln singer-songwriter von Kampen will present her fourth Rococo Christmas concert Friday. As is tradition, von Kampen will share the stage with friends and family performing takes on classic holiday tunes, as well as her original songs showcasing the winter season. She might even do a song from the indie movie “A Chance Encounter” that she starred in while providing the soundtrack.

The Nutcracker, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Another holiday tradition returns to the Lied Center this weekend with the 36th annual production of “The Nutcracker” by the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company.

The performance will feature almost 200 student dancers from Southeast Nebraska, along with professional guest artists telling the enduring fantasy about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King to the score written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The Big Show with Gina Lee and Sweet Basil, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar

Lincoln expatriates Gina Lee and Sweet Basil McJagger will return home from Austin, Texas, this week, in part to pick up their annual holiday soiree at the Zoo Bar after a two-year COVID-created hiatus.

Joining singer/guitarist Lee and pianist McJagger on the show will be most of Lloyd McCarter & the Honky Tonk Revival — singer/guitarist McCarter, bassist Lern Tilton and drummer Justin Jones.

The Nutcracker LINCOLN, NEB - 12/13/14 - Actors perform The Stahlbaum Ballroom scene in The Nutcracker, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014 at The Lied Center. KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star The Nutcracker LINCOLN, NEB - 12/13/14 - Actors perform The Ballroom Battle during The Nutcracker, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014 at The Lied Center. KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star The Nutcracker LINCOLN, NEB - 12/13/14 - Rose Kotopka who plays Clara in The Nutcracker puts on her makeup before the show, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014 at The Lied Center. KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star The Nutcracker LINCOLN, NEB - 12/13/14 - Rose Kotopka who plays Clara in The Nutcracker reacts to the nutcracker breaking in The Stahlbaum Ballroom scene, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014 at The Lied Center. KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star The Nutcracker LINCOLN, NEB - 12/13/14 - Rose Kotopka who plays Clara in The Nutcracker dances in The Stahlbaum Ballroom scene, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014 at The Lied Center. KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star