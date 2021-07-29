 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival returns with eight days of concerts
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival returns with eight days of concerts

  • 0
Maeve Gilchrist

Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist will be the featured artist at Sunday's opening celebration and first concert of the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival. 

 Courtesy Photo

Maeve's new album 'The Harpweaver' is out on October 9th!

About 'The Ballad of the Harpweaver'......

My first impression of this poem, from the 1923 Pulitzer-award-winning collection by the American poet Edna St Vincent Millay, was not of a tale of bleak circumstance but of the power of maternal love and the symbiotic relationship between instrument and player. I always loved hearing old-timers in New York referring to the 'old' and the 'new' worlds. It seems related somehow to this project which deals in the nostalgia I feel is inherent to traditional Irish and Scottish music and reflects my gratitude to my harp. It calls to mind old music-hall melodies, memories that won't dissipate, the spell-binding recitation of a beautiful woman … In essence, this tangle of words and notes is my sonic postcard home, as I stand, like so many migrant musicians before me, on the bank of the Hudson and look East.

In 2019, the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival debuted with a series of concerts that brought internationally recognized chamber musicians to the city to perform with local groups.

Each concert focused on the music of a cultural tradition -- The Levant (Syria, Iraq and Turkey) and the Yazidi community. Ukraine, Peru and Scandinavia.

Canceled in 2020 by the coronavirus, the festival will return Sunday, beginning an eight-day run of concerts, workshops, storytelling, films and jam sessions with a different theme.

“The last festival was about cultural groups,” said Executive and Artistic Director Erik Higgins. “This year we have artists from India, African American artists, artists with roots in the Middle East. But this time, that’s not the focus at all.

“What the theme has turned out to be is we’ve all been through this hard 18 months, how do we take care of each other? How do we come together?"

The theme is “See Our Faces, Hear Our Voices," the result of being masked for so many months.

The festival will open Sunday afternoon with a free celebration at Tower Square that will feature Maeve Gilchrist, an acclaimed Celtic harpist who will present the opening concert, “Harpweaver,” at First-Plymouth later that night.

Known for her innovative approach to the instrument, Gilchrist will be performing with an orchestral group of accomplished players led by Higgins, an acclaimed bassist.

“Harpweaver” will be the first of the festival’s four formal concerts. The others:

* “Peace in Balance,” set for Tuesday in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden, will feature Edem Soul Music, a Ghanaian-American composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.

* “In Memorium,” Thursday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, will remember those lost to COVID-19 with works by Philip Glass, Mozart and Bach performed by a string, piano and percussion ensemble. The concert will be free to health care workers and first responders.

Sandeep Das

Sandeep Das, one of India's top tabla virtuosos, will be featured at two concerts during next week's Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival. 

* “The Peacock at the Crossroads,” Aug. 7 at South Street Temple, will feature a collaboration with tabla player Sandeep Das, sarangi player Suhail Yusuf Khan, visual artist Samina Hooda and members of Lincoln’s Yezidi community.

Along with the formal concerts, the festival will present three free after-work concerts at The Mill in the Haymarket. The concerts, set for 5:15 p.m. are on Tuesday, Thursday and Aug. 6.

And there will be a ticketed “late-night” concert by singer/songwriter Wes Garlington on the Kiechel Fine Art rooftop on Wednesday.

“I like different kinds of formats,” said Higgins, a Lincoln native who created the festival to give back to his hometown. “I’ve had fun with free concerts after work in other cities, so we’re going to do a couple of those. And the Kiechel show should be different and fun. A lot of those things, I wanted to try from the very beginning and we were planning to do in 2020.”

Instead, last year’s festival became a series of video interviews. Some of those interviews led to next week’s concerts that Higgins worked diligently to put together during the pandemic.

“All through the winter, we were not sure if it was going to happen," Higgins said. "We’re really lucky it’s happening with all these great artists.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

If You Go

What: Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival 

Where: Various venues

When: Sunday through Aug. 8

Tickets: Festival Pass, $80, Individual concert tickets, $20

Schedule: linconcrossroadsmusicfestival.org 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eiza Gonzalez makes history as the new face of Bulgari

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News