Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival returns with eight days of concerts

In 2019, the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival debuted with a series of concerts that brought internationally recognized chamber musicians to the city to perform with local groups.

Each concert focused on the music of a cultural tradition -- The Levant (Syria, Iraq and Turkey) and the Yazidi community. Ukraine, Peru and Scandinavia.

Canceled in 2020 by the coronavirus, the festival will return Sunday, beginning an eight-day run of concerts, workshops, storytelling, films and jam sessions with a different theme.

“The last festival was about cultural groups,” said Executive and Artistic Director Erik Higgins. “This year we have artists from India, African American artists, artists with roots in the Middle East. But this time, that’s not the focus at all.

“What the theme has turned out to be is we’ve all been through this hard 18 months, how do we take care of each other? How do we come together?"

The theme is “See Our Faces, Hear Our Voices," the result of being masked for so many months.

The festival will open Sunday afternoon with a free celebration at Tower Square that will feature Maeve Gilchrist, an acclaimed Celtic harpist who will present the opening concert, “Harpweaver,” at First-Plymouth later that night.