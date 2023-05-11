Fifteen ceramic artists will present their work at four home studios Saturday and Sunday during the annual Lincoln Clay Tour.

The seventh version of the self-guided tour, which wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021, brings a handful of artists and their works to each of the “open house” style stops where pottery and ceramic sculpture are shown on tables, counters and shelves.

The artists, who will be at the stops to talk about their work, include some of Lincoln’s top potters and ceramicists — Gail Kendall, Eddie Dominguez and Margaret Bohls — all of whom have taught or are teaching in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s ceramics program, which ranks in the top 10 in the country.

Kendall and Bohls are two of the tour hosts. The other two hosts, Larry Buller and Neil Celani, are master's of fine arts graduates from the UNL program.

The Lincoln tour, which began in 2015 with seven potters from Nebraska and Minnesota, all associated with UNL in some fashion, is an outgrowth of a tour held in Minnesota’s St. Croix Valley for more than 30 years. It is one of more than 30 tours that take place annually in 18 states.

Visitors to the studios are encouraged to handle the pottery, closely examine the sculpture and get to know the artists whose works they are viewing. All the work at the stops will be available for purchase. There is no admission charge for the tour, which is open to everyone.

The Lincoln Clay Tour will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

The studio locations and the artists at each central Lincoln stop, which were chosen to be in easy biking or driving distance, are:

* 2943 Garfield St.: Host Larry Buller with John Cohorst, Sharon Ohmberger and Peter Scherr.

* 2525 Winthrop Road: Host Gail Kendall with Eddie Dominguez, Sean Scott and Kate Scherfenburg.

* 1120 Huff St: Host Neil Celani with Justin Behm and Amythest Warrington.

* 1849 Crestline Drive: Host Margaret Bohls with Jenni Brant, Lisa Lockman and Anthony Park Kascak.

A tour map and other information is available on the Lincoln Clay Tour Facebook and Instagram pages.

Photos: Capitol Art Project Nebraska Capitol Art Experience - The Story of Nebraska "Genius of Water" Capitol Art Project, 12.20 "Genius of Creative Energy" Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20 Capitol Art Project, 12.20