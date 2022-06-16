Lincoln Arts Festival to feature more than 90 artists this weekend

More than 90 artists from across the country will come together this weekend to provide the Lincoln community with interactive activities, music and plenty of artwork for sale.

The 21st annual Lincoln Arts Festival is meant to bring artists and the community together to not only celebrate varying artforms, but also to give artists, both local and not, a platform to promote their work.

"We've got a very amazing and diverse art scene in the city of Lincoln," said Troy Gagner, executive director of the Lincoln Arts Council. "What we want to do is set the stage for all of the artists and arts organizations in the community to have an opportunity to really showcase the work that they do throughout the year."

The festival will be held on Canopy Street in the Haymarket from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Last year, artists sold an estimated $180,000 in artwork, according to Gagner.

Attendees can do more than browse and purchase artwork, however. Multiple hands-on experiences for people of all ages will be offered throughout the festival.

"It's not necessarily just about the art buying. It's really about access to the arts for everybody," Gagner said.

Which is exactly why the festival will always be completely free.

"It's something that the Lincoln Arts Council is very proud of. We are very adamant that in the future it will always remain a free festival because we want everybody to be able to come down and participate," he said.

Four zones will be set up to provide hands-on activities from mural painting, paper making, data collecting art and chalk art.

The zones — Art of Advocacy Zone, Eco-Zone, Innovation and Industry Zone and Kids Zone — each have a different theme with corresponding activities.

Additionally, dancers and musicians will be performing throughout the festival on the stage at the Railyard, including Drag Queen Story Hour, Starstruck Dance Academy, DJ Funktone and DJ Relic.

The Lincoln Calling Showcase will also run from 6-10 p.m. Saturday night, featuring Verse and the Vices, Jonathan Leach and Freakabout.

In the Art of Advocacy Zone, attendees can join Lincoln artist Katharen Wiese and the Palette Project in creating a canvas mural of Mary Lawson, a local musician.

“Mary has organized a lot of both music and visual art in downtown Lincoln, so I thought she'd be an awesome subject. Also because a lot of her arts organizing has been centered around diversity and highlighting Black experiences,” Wiese said.

Wiese has been making art for as long as she can remember, but this is her first time participating in the Lincoln Arts Festival.

She's not only excited to see artists, families and community members come together to make art, but to witness firsthand the benefits the festival will bring to Lincoln.

“Opportunities like the arts festival provide economic opportunities for small businesses and creative people to grow their audiences,” she said. “I also think it’s about showing people that art is not just one thing. There’s this huge potential for what it can be and I think festivals like this show the dynamism of art.”

