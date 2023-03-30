10 most memorable concerts at Pinnacle Bank Arena Nov. 9, 2013: Pink Nov. 23, 2013: Elton John July 14, 2014: Paul McCartney Jan. 17, 2015: Fleetwood Mac July 11, 2015: Neil Young March 26, 2016: Carrie Underwood Aug. 18, 2017: Kendrick Lamar Oct. 20, 2017: Garth Brooks March 24, 2018: Lorde Oct. 2, 2018: Odesza Five great opening acts

Yo-Yo Ma made his fifth Lied Center for Performing Arts appearance Thursday along with pianist Kathyrn Stott, who has played the Lied multiple times, including a solo recital, and conducted master classes with University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.

Those performances and their community engagement led the duo to be proclaimed, before the concert, the first Artists of Distinction in the Lied’s 33-year history.

Their concert then showed why the accolade is well deserved, with 90 minutes of beautifully played mini-sets of compositions that ranged from “Scarborough Fair” to Antonin Dvorak’s “4 Romantic Pieces” and a grouping of tangos, three by Astor Piazolla.

“Scarborough Fair” came midway through a four-piece grouping of songs from their pandemic album “Songs of Comfort and Hope.” The familiar melodies of “Scarborough Fair” and “Shenandoah” combined with Felix Mendelssohn’s “Songs Without Words” and Jean Sibelius’ “Was It a Dream?” in quietly comforting fashion as the duo reflected on the troubled times of COVID.

Set two in the program designed by Stott visited Ernest Bloch’s evocative “From Jewish Life,” opening with a “Prayer” given an earnest solemnity by Ma’s cello, setting the stage for the touchingly romantic Dvorak suite that ended the first half of the program.

Returning to the stage, the playful Ma, who clearly doesn’t take himself all that seriously, clowned around as Stott introduced “Dervish,” a piece written by Errollyn Wallen, whose artistic journey has taken her from her native Belize to Brooklyn to a Scottish lighthouse where she now lives.

As Stott talked, Ma mimed the geography and other elements of the story finally spinning around when the title was revealed, drawing laughter from the audience and sending her intro off the rails.

“We’re supposed to be artists of distinction,” Stott said. “Extinction,” Ma quipped.

As for the piece itself, both Stott and Ma became percussionists of a sort as she hit the underside of her keyboard while he played the Middle Eastern-tinged melody. Then he slapped the cello when she took the melody, which, just before the ending, became trancelike.

The closing tango set was particularly impressive as the duo played off each other with verve, accelerating through the dances and communicating with precision and emotion on the slower passages.

That communication and finesse, their obvious affection and respect for each other, and the fast-moving, varied program showed why the old friends — they met in 1978 and have been collaborating since 1985 — are a perfect match.

And the marvelous concert, which closed with a two-song encore, including a beautiful version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” showed why they truly are artists of distinction who all those who attended, I’m sure, hope will again return to the Lied.