Lied Live Online to present six new shows, virtually and in-person

The Lied Center for Performing Arts' Lied Live Online series will present six new free shows this winter and spring, beginning with a performance Sunday by Lincoln comedian Juli Burney.

The series, which began in July as a response to the pandemic shutdown of live, in-person shows, presents live performances of music, comedy, opera and plays for viewing on the Lied Center’s website and Facebook page.

Some Lied Live Online shows will be presented with an in-person audience. Those shows are free, but a ticket is required. Reservations for the online performances and tickets can be made at liedcenter.org. Tickets will be available by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The spring Lied Live Online season will also include a pair of encore performances from last year.

The Lied Live Online schedule is:

Jan. 16 -- “The Gambler’s Son,” opera, Encore performance, virtual only

Jan. 17 -- Juli Burney, "Still Laughing," virtual and in-person. Presented in the Carson Theater.

Feb. 11 - Paul Haar, saxophone, and Tom Larson, piano, virtual and in-person.