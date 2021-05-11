Lied Center to present its biggest ever Broadway season in 2021-22

Shows will be back on Broadway — and at the Lied Center for Performing Arts — in September.

Shuttered since March 2020, shows such as “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and “The Phantom of the Opera” will reopen in New York in mid-September.

That is the same time that the touring company of “Jimmy Buffett’s Return to Margaritaville” will kick off the Lied’s biggest Glenn Korff Broadway season with nine shows scheduled.

"We've got a fair number of shows that were rescheduled, that people didn't get to enjoy due to the pandemic. Then we have some bonus new shows that were not planned," said Bill Stephan, the Lied's executive director.

"Jimmy Buffett’s Return to Margaritaville” will be making its Nebraska debut in a four-show run from Sept. 10-12.

“It's all Jimmy Buffett's greatest hits in a musical, and it's a party,” Stephan said. “It’ll be our way to celebrate life out of the pandemic, have a margarita and escape to Margaritaville."

Return to Margaritaville's weekend run will coincide with a Husker home football game. The series' other shows are all set for 2022, with eight shows scheduled from January through May.