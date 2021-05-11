Lied Center to present its biggest ever Broadway season in 2021-22

Shows will be back on Broadway — and at the Lied Center for Performing Arts — in September.
Shuttered since March 2020, shows such as “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and “The Phantom of the Opera” will reopen in New York in mid-September.
That is the same time that the touring company of “Jimmy Buffett’s Return to Margaritaville” will kick off the Lied’s biggest Glenn Korff Broadway season with nine shows scheduled.
"We've got a fair number of shows that were rescheduled, that people didn't get to enjoy due to the pandemic. Then we have some bonus new shows that were not planned," said Bill Stephan, the Lied's executive director.
"Jimmy Buffett’s Return to Margaritaville” will be making its Nebraska debut in a four-show run from Sept. 10-12.
“It's all Jimmy Buffett's greatest hits in a musical, and it's a party,” Stephan said. “It’ll be our way to celebrate life out of the pandemic, have a margarita and escape to Margaritaville."
Return to Margaritaville's weekend run will coincide with a Husker home football game. The series' other shows are all set for 2022, with eight shows scheduled from January through May.
Those shows are: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Jan. 27-29; “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," Feb. 11-13; “Riverdance,” March 8-10; “Jersey Boys,” March 25-27; “Madagascar,” April 2; “The Band’s Visit,” April 9-10; “Come From Away,” April 27-May 1; and “Oklahoma!” May 10-11.
The final Broadway component in the Lied’s 2021-2022 season is the return of Bernadette Peters on Feb. 26.
“Beautiful,” one of the first Lied events to be canceled last year, will come to Lincoln nearly two years after it was originally scheduled, with thousands of people still holding tickets.
“We were hoping to reschedule into this season,” said Matthew Boring, the Lied’s associate director of marketing and patron development. “Now it's finally coming next season. I think what's encouraging to me is just over 90% of people that have tickets still have their tickets. They still want to come see 'Beautiful' when it comes to Lincoln."
Patrons who purchased tickets for “Beautiful” and the postponed 2020-21 season have had their tickets automatically transferred to next year's shows.
The five-show Broadway season ticket packages starting at $196 per person will go on sale May 19 at liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.
The five-show season ticket package covers “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Jersey Boys,” “The Band’s Visit” and “Come From Away.”
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Bernadette Peters, “Riverdance,” “Madagascar” and “Oklahoma!” are add-on performances that can be purchased individually.
Because of the Broadway shutdown, the Lied Center wasn’t able to bring in any touring companies since the March 8, 2020, performances of “Waitress.”
But the Lied, one of the few performing arts center to present a 2020-2021 season, was able to feature some smaller, off-Broadway shows such as “Newsical: The Musical” and “On Broadway,” as well as a solo performance by “The Phantom of the Opera” star Derrick Davis. Broadway star Kelli O’Hara is scheduled to play the Lied on June 12.
“We had wonderful success with the Broadway reviews and solo concerts this year,” Stephan said. “We like to say we had more Broadway than Broadway.”
The Lied’s 2020-21 shows were presented with socially distanced seating, which limited attendance to about 550 people per show. The 2021-2022 performances will take place under any Lancaster County directed health measures or University of Nebraska-Lincoln COVID-19 policies in place at the time of the shows.
“We anticipate that we will have a face-covering requirement for the fall,” Stephan said. “But we do plan on having full audiences.”
