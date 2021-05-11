 Skip to main content
Lied Center to present its biggest ever Broadway season in 2021-22
Lied Center to present its biggest ever Broadway season in 2021-22

Shows will be back on Broadway — and at the Lied Center for Performing Arts — in September.

Shuttered since March 2020, shows such as “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and “The Phantom of the Opera” will reopen in New York in mid-September.

That is the same time that the touring company of “Jimmy Buffett’s Return to Margaritaville” will kick off the Lied’s biggest Glenn Korff Broadway season with nine shows scheduled.

Bernadette Peters

Broadway star Bernadette Peters will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2022.

"We've got a fair number of shows that were rescheduled, that people didn't get to enjoy due to the pandemic. Then we have some bonus new shows that were not planned," said Bill Stephan, the Lied's executive director.

"Jimmy Buffett’s Return to Margaritaville” will be making its Nebraska debut in a four-show run from Sept. 10-12.

“It's all Jimmy Buffett's greatest hits in a musical, and it's a party,” Stephan said. “It’ll be our way to celebrate life out of the pandemic, have a margarita and escape to Margaritaville."

Return to Margaritaville's weekend run will coincide with a Husker home football game. The series' other shows are all set for 2022, with eight shows scheduled from January through May.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Jan. 27-29, 2022.

Those shows are: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Jan. 27-29; “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," Feb. 11-13; “Riverdance,” March 8-10; “Jersey Boys,” March 25-27; “Madagascar,” April 2; “The Band’s Visit,” April 9-10; “Come From Away,” April 27-May 1; and “Oklahoma!” May 10-11.

The final Broadway component in the Lied’s 2021-2022 season is the return of Bernadette Peters on Feb. 26.

Beautiful

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Feb. 11-13, 2022.

“Beautiful,” one of the first Lied events to be canceled last year, will come to Lincoln nearly two years after it was originally scheduled, with thousands of people still holding tickets.

“We were hoping to reschedule into this season,” said Matthew Boring, the Lied’s associate director of marketing and patron development. “Now it's finally coming next season. I think what's encouraging to me is just over 90% of people that have tickets still have their tickets. They still want to come see 'Beautiful' when it comes to Lincoln."

Avett Brothers, Willie Nelson will return to Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl this summer

Patrons who purchased tickets for “Beautiful” and the postponed 2020-21 season have had their tickets automatically transferred to next year's shows.

The five-show Broadway season ticket packages starting at $196 per person will go on sale May 19 at liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.

Jersey Boys

"Jersey Boys" will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on March 25-27, 2022.

The five-show season ticket package covers “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Jersey Boys,” “The Band’s Visit” and “Come From Away.”

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Bernadette Peters, “Riverdance,” “Madagascar” and “Oklahoma!” are add-on performances that can be purchased individually.

Madagascar

"Madagascar" will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts on April 2, 2022.

Because of the Broadway shutdown, the Lied Center wasn’t able to bring in any touring companies since the March 8, 2020, performances of “Waitress.”

But the Lied, one of the few performing arts center to present a 2020-2021 season, was able to feature some smaller, off-Broadway shows such as “Newsical: The Musical” and “On Broadway,” as well as a solo performance by “The Phantom of the Opera” star Derrick Davis. Broadway star Kelli O’Hara is scheduled to play the Lied on June 12.

On The Beat: Why do tours from ballet to arena concerts start in Lincoln?

“We had wonderful success with the Broadway reviews and solo concerts this year,” Stephan said. “We like to say we had more Broadway than Broadway.”

The Lied’s 2020-21 shows were presented with socially distanced seating, which limited attendance to about 550 people per show. The 2021-2022 performances will take place under any Lancaster County directed health measures or University of Nebraska-Lincoln COVID-19 policies in place at the time of the shows.

“We anticipate that we will have a face-covering requirement for the fall,” Stephan said. “But we do plan on having full audiences.”

The Band's Visit

"The Band's Visit," which won 10 Tony Awards, will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts on April 9-10, 2022.
Come From Away

Seven performances of "Come From Away" will be presented at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on April 27-May 1, 2022.
Oklahoma!

The Tony Award-winning revival of "Oklahoma!" will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts on May 10-11, 2022.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Broadway series

* Sept. 10-12: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.” The Nebraska debut of the musical comedy features original songs as well as Buffett classics.

* Jan. 27-29: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The Nebraska debut of the musical based on Roald Dahl’s novel and linked to the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” is presented with a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.”

* Feb. 11-13: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” This musical tells the true story of King’s rise to stardom from the early '60s as a songwriter, penning hits such as “The Loco-Motion.”

* Feb. 26: Bernadette Peters. One of Broadway’s biggest stars, Peters returns to the Lied Center after more than a decade to perform hits from her legendary career.

* March 8-10: “Riverdance.” The Irish dance-rooted musical returns to the Lied with a show that will be markedly different than the sold-out 2016 performances in Lincoln.

* March 25-27: “Jersey Boys.” One of the most popular musicals to have played the Lied, the Broadway story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons returns three years after its successful run.

* April 2: “Madagascar.” The hit musical based on the film about animals escaping from New York’s Central Park Zoo will stop in Lincoln on its first national tour.

* April 9-10: “The Band’s Visit.” The Nebraska premiere of the musical, which won 10 Tony Awards, tells a touching story of an Egyptian police orchestra that travels to Israel to perform but ends up stranded in a remote desert town.

* April 27-May 1: “Come From Away.” This critically acclaimed Tony Award-winning Canadian musical is set in the week following 9/11, delivering the true story of what happened when planes carrying 7,000 travelers from around the world were grounded in Newfoundland.

* May 10-11: “Oklahoma!” The Tony Award winner for best revival features a dark, gritty drama with famous songs such as “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” and “Surrey with the Fringe on Top” played by a bluegrass band rather than an orchestra.

