Lied Center sells out twice for entertaining Mike Super magic shows

Shows returned to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in a big way Saturday, with both performances by magician Mike Super selling out.

More precisely, nearly every ticket that was available under the Lied’s socially distanced seating plan for both the afternoon and evening performances was sold. That's somewhere in the neighborhood of 550 people per show, or a total of about 1,100, which would be a half-house with the Lied at full capacity.

“I’m getting used to that,” Super said after the 2 p.m. show. “I’ve done this kind of socially distanced show for four or five months now. It still works and I had a lot of fun.”

So did the audience, who got a show of “magic and illusion” from one of the best in the business, who, despite wearing a mask and having to keep some distance between himself and the volunteers he pulled out of the audience, delivered a fast moving, funny “how did he do that?” performance.