 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lied Center sells out twice for entertaining Mike Super magic shows
View Comments
editor's pick

Lied Center sells out twice for entertaining Mike Super magic shows

{{featured_button_text}}
Magician Mike Super

Magician Mike Super performed two shows at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Saturday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Shows returned to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in a big way Saturday, with both performances by magician Mike Super selling out.

More precisely, nearly every ticket that was available under the Lied’s socially distanced seating plan for both the afternoon and evening performances was sold. That's somewhere in the neighborhood of 550 people per show, or a total of about 1,100, which would be a half-house with the Lied at full capacity.

“I’m getting used to that,” Super said after the 2 p.m. show. “I’ve done this kind of socially distanced show for four or five months now. It still works and I had a lot of fun.”

So did the audience, who got a show of “magic and illusion” from one of the best in the business, who, despite wearing a mask and having to keep some distance between himself and the volunteers he pulled out of the audience, delivered a fast moving, funny “how did he do that?” performance.

Highlights of the show included: a little boy named Jaden nearly upstaging Super during the show-opener — “for you, this is a silly card trick,” Super told him. “For me, it is a career.” — a levitation that left a woman hovering three feet above the Lied stage and some “voodoo magic” that sent the male volunteer sprawling when Super poked a voodoo doll in the side with a stick.

“That’s perfect pandemic magic,” Super said. “I don’t even have to touch him.”

And, yes, Super made a car from Sid Dillon magically appear on stage. How he pulls that off, I have no clue. But a grey Hyundai — the color and model of car selected by two audience members — turned up inside a curtained-off rectangular box near the end of the show.

Lied Center a leading spring venue for live performances

It’s unknown whether anyone won the car. But regardless, it made for a superb ending to an entertaining show that — as the sell-outs demonstrated — was much appreciated by folks who have been penned up inside with nothing to go out and see for months.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry and Megan won't return as working royals

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News