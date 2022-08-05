LIed Center puts single tickets for 2022-23 season on sale, adds two free concerts

Single tickets for the Lied Center for Performing Arts 2022-23 season go on sale Wednesday.

The season, which will feature American Ballet Theatre, Yo-Yo Ma, Danny Elfman and Alton Brown along with the Lincoln premiere of “Hamilton” and six other musicals was announced in May and has been on sale in packages.

Tickets for each individual event will go on sale Wednesday at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office. The full list of 2022-23 events, ticket available and prices can be found at liedcetner.org.

Lied adds two free shows

Lied Live, the Lied Center’s free concert series returns this fall with concerts featuring The Shucks Brothers and Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars.

The Shucks Brothers are award-winning veteran Lincoln musicians Steve Hanson, Dave Miller and Jim Pipher who tip their hats to bluegrass masters Bill Monroe and the Stanley Brothers and featured country, swing and instrumentals in their performances.

The Shucks Brothers is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1

Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars, a 14-member ensemble made up of Cuban, Latin and American musicians led by Havana native William, play traditional Cuban music, ala the Buena Vista Social Club. The All Stars had been scheduled to open Jazz in June. But that show was rained out.

Their rescheduled show, now a part of Lied Live, is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Tickets for the free shows can be reserved at liedcenter.org and will be available at the door. The shows will also be live streamed on the Lied Center’s website and Facebook page.