Lied Center leads the nation in offering spring season of in-person live events

Spring schedule

Feb. 20 — Mike Super: Magic & Illusion.

Feb. 28 — Behzod Abduraimov.

March 9 — Rhapsody in Black.

March 13-14 — The Modern Gentlemen.

March 16-17 — Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire.

March 20 — The Philadelphia Orchestra, featuring Gil Shaham (virtual only).

March 24 — Dino-Light: A Glow in-the-Dark Adventure (afternoon).

March 24 — Chris Thile (evening).

March 30 — Naughton Duo.

April 7 — Diane Schuur.

April 10 — Michelle Ellsworth.

April 15 — Silkroad Ensemble.

April 17 — Super Diamond.

April 20 — Black Voices in a Time of Change: Poetry, Art and Music (virtual only).

April 29-30 — Canadian Brass.

May 13 — Arnaldo Cohen.

June 12 — Kelli O’Hara.

July 24 — Paula Poundstone.

Tickets on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office. (Virtual tickets will be available for all shows except Mike Super: Magic & Illusion.)

The Lied’s season ticket program is available for the spring season. Those who purchase tickets for four or more performances will receive 20% discounts.