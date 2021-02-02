 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lied Center leads the nation in offering spring season of in-person live events
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Lied Center leads the nation in offering spring season of in-person live events

{{featured_button_text}}
The Silkroad Ensemble

The Silkroad Ensemble, set to perform at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in April, brings together musicians from around the world to perform both familiar and new music.

 Courtesy photo

Eleven months after the coronavirus shutdown began, about 97% of performing arts centers and theaters remain dark, with no in-person performances slated for the near future.

Of the remaining 3%, most are offering small programs featuring local performers.

However, the Lied Center for Performing Arts will be presenting an 18-event spring season that will include performances by mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile, the acclaimed new music collaborative Silkroad Ensemble, Broadway star Kelli O’Hara, comedy star Paula Poundstone and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

“We're leading the nation with having a really robust number of top artists in every practical genre this spring for a combination of in-person and virtual shows,” said Lied Executive Director Bill Stephan. “As you reflect over the lineup, it really is remarkable what we've been able to put together.”

With few other venues presenting shows and, therefore, almost no tours on the road, the Lied Center put together its season by finding artists who wanted to perform and could travel safely to Lincoln to do a show or two.

Thile, the mandolinist who hosted the public radio program “Live From Here” until it was canceled last year, was already planning to hit the road — literally driving across the country — in March.

"It's perfect timing with his trip," Stephan said.

Chris Thile

Chris Thile

The spring season is a combination of newly booked events and rescheduled performances that had been on the Lied’s 2020-21 calendar.

The latter includes “Mike Super: Magic & Illusion,” which will open the season with a pair of performances Feb. 20.

“There's rumor he's going to steal a car from Sid Dillon,” Stephan said of the illusionist.

Irish music and dance ensemble Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire had been slated to be the performers for Lied’s 30th anniversary on March 17, 2020. They will now be the 31st anniversary performers, with shows March 16-17.

Other rescheduled performances include: jazz singer Diane Schuur on April 7, Canadian Brass, North America’s top brass quintet, on April 29-30, O’Hara on June 12 and Poundstone, whose July 24 performance will be the latest show ever in a Lied season.

Lincoln theater stage to reopen Feb. 5 with an extended performance of 'Nunsense'

Also rescheduled is the Feb. 28 performance by Russian pianist Behzod Abduraimov, who joined the Mariinsky Orchestra on a 2018 Lied concert and delivered, in the view of the Lied’s piano circle, the best piano performance ever, with his phenomenal, fast, delicate cadenza of Franz Liszt’s “La campanella.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Along with Thile and the Modern Gentlemen, the season’s top new booking is Silkroad Ensemble.

Founded by Yo-Yo Ma, the Grammy-winning ensemble that brings together musicians from around the world to perform both familiar and new music will be making its Lincoln debut in April.

“The Lied Center was the only performing arts center in the nation to be in Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road’s movie “The Music of Strangers,” Stephan said. “Part of that movie was filmed at the Lied Center when Yo-Yo Ma was here for our 25th anniversary in December 2014. Even though we're in the Silk Road movie, the ensemble has not been to the Lied yet. So now, we're catching up with the film. They're coming to the Lied Center and they're not only doing a performance but they're doing a residency. They'll be creating a brand new work, a brand new concert of music, that will be premiered on April 15.”

As was the case in the fall, the performances will take place under rules approved by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, including socially distanced seating, a mask requirement and no intermissions.

“When audience members see that everyone's wearing masks, there's lots of room around your seat, they can say ‘This is a safe, comfortable experience',” said Matthew Boring, the Lied's associate director of marketing and patron development. “Of course, we want to have the big Broadway shows and full capacity. But knowing that's a ways off, this certainly is a great alternative to not being able to have live programs.”

Socially distanced seating reduces the Lied’s capacity from 2,200 to about 550. The Lied’s fall events averaged about 400 people per show.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln couple make a safe outdoor shelter for their village of friends

The Lied is also streaming all its spring events, save for Super, live, utilizing a five-camera HD video and audio system that was installed in the auditorium last year.

“That's one of the other things that really separates a lot of the programming that we're doing, even from other national venues, is that the performances are happening in our community live on stage, the same time we're broadcasting them,” Boring said. “We’re not going back into the archives and doing pre-recorded performances. They're being created for the virtual audience the same time they're being created for the in-person audience.”

Three spring season events will be virtual-only — and free to those who want to view them online.

The biggest of those is the March 20 performance of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” from the Philadelphia Orchestra with violinist Gil Shaham, a concert that will continue the Lied’s series of presenting the world’s greatest orchestras.

The hope is that performing arts centers and other indoor venues can return to full capacity in the fall, and the Lied is preparing a return to “normal” programming for its fall season.

“We're planning on having really big shows, the biggest of big, come September,” Stephan said.

L. Kent Wolgamott: Wednesday concert changed inaugural events forever

LINCOLN'S PANDEMIC SCENE

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead at 44

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News