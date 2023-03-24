Single tickets for the Lied Center for Performing Arts' August run of “Hamilton” will go on sale April 12.

The national touring company of the award-winning Broadway hit will have a 16-show engagement from Aug. 2-13 — the longest run for a Broadway show in the Lied Center’s 32-year history.

That run will likely break the Lied’s ticket sales record set by “The Phantom of the Opera,” which sold more than 27,000 tickets for 15 public performances in 2019.

Tickets for all of the “Hamilton” performances will be available at 11 a.m. on April 12 at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and in person at the Lied Center box office.

There will be a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the engagement.

Ticket prices will range from $59 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

Producer Jeffrey Seller urged those who want to see “Hamilton” to purchase the tickets through the Lied Center and avoid ticket resellers, who already have tickets obtained through presales on their sites and are asking from $175 to $850 per ticket.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” Seller said in a news release. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced and, in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Lincoln engagement should be made through liedcenter.org.”

Now the most popular Broadway touring show, “Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards, including best musical in 2016, falling one short of the all-time Tony record of 12 held by “The Producers." It also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, a Pulitzer Prize for drama and was filmed for Disney+, where it became the most streamed movie of 2020.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with a cast of nonwhite actors and music that draws on hip-hop, R&B, pop, soul and jazz as well as traditional Broadway-style songs.

The Lied Center performances will be the second Nebraska engagement for “Hamilton,” which played Omaha’s Orpheum Theatre in 2021.

Close Hamilton This image released by The Public Theater shows Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, with the cast during a performance of "Hamilton" in New York. The megahit musical grabbed a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations Tuesday. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater via AP) Waitress This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows Keala Settle, left, Jessie Mueller and Kimiko Glenn, right, during a performance of "Waitress" at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York. "Waitress," a musical with songs by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles that is adapted from a 2007 film starring Keri Russell, earned four Tony nominations. (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP) American Psycho This image released by Jeffrey Richards Associates shows Benjamin Walker, center, and the cast during a performance of "American Psycho" at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York. (Jeremy Daniel/Jeffrey Richards Associates via AP) Shuffle Along This image released by Philip Rinaldi Publicity shows Brandon Victor Dixon, left, and Audra McDonald during a performance of "Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed" at The Music Box Theatre in New York. "Shuffle Along" got 10 Tony nominations. (Julieta Cervantes/Philip Rinaldi Publicity via AP) School of Rock Actor Jack Black, right, meets backstage with Alex Brightman, the leading actor in Broadway's "School of Rock", after watching a performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, May, 1, 2016, in New York. "School of Rock," the adaptation of the movie starring Black, earned four Tony nominations, including best leading man for Brightman. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Bright Star Carmen Cusack, from left, Edie Brickell and Steve Martin appear at the curtain call for the Broadway opening of “Bright Star” at Cort Theatre in New York. "Bright Star" is nominated for best new musical. She Loves Me In this image released by Polk and Co., Laura Benanti, left, and Zachary Levi appear during a performance of the musical, "She Loves Me," in New York. The revival of "She Loves Me" earned eight Tony nominations. (Joan Marcus/Polk and Co. via AP) Photos: 'Hamilton' breaks record with leading 16 Tony nods The megahit musical "Hamilton" grabbed a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations Tuesday. Here's a look at some of the leading nominees. Hamilton This image released by The Public Theater shows Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, with the cast during a performance of "Hamilton" in New York. The megahit musical grabbed a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations Tuesday. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater via AP) Waitress This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows Keala Settle, left, Jessie Mueller and Kimiko Glenn, right, during a performance of "Waitress" at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York. "Waitress," a musical with songs by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles that is adapted from a 2007 film starring Keri Russell, earned four Tony nominations. (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP) American Psycho This image released by Jeffrey Richards Associates shows Benjamin Walker, center, and the cast during a performance of "American Psycho" at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York. (Jeremy Daniel/Jeffrey Richards Associates via AP) Shuffle Along This image released by Philip Rinaldi Publicity shows Brandon Victor Dixon, left, and Audra McDonald during a performance of "Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed" at The Music Box Theatre in New York. "Shuffle Along" got 10 Tony nominations. (Julieta Cervantes/Philip Rinaldi Publicity via AP) School of Rock Actor Jack Black, right, meets backstage with Alex Brightman, the leading actor in Broadway's "School of Rock", after watching a performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, May, 1, 2016, in New York. "School of Rock," the adaptation of the movie starring Black, earned four Tony nominations, including best leading man for Brightman. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Bright Star Carmen Cusack, from left, Edie Brickell and Steve Martin appear at the curtain call for the Broadway opening of “Bright Star” at Cort Theatre in New York. "Bright Star" is nominated for best new musical. She Loves Me In this image released by Polk and Co., Laura Benanti, left, and Zachary Levi appear during a performance of the musical, "She Loves Me," in New York. The revival of "She Loves Me" earned eight Tony nominations. (Joan Marcus/Polk and Co. via AP)