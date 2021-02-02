Lied Center for Performing Arts Spring Season

Feb. 20 -- Mike Super: Magic & Illusion, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. In-person only
Feb. 28 -- Behzod Abduraimov, piano, 4 p.m.
March 9 -- Rhapsody in Black, 7:30 p.m.
March 13 & 14 -- The Modern Gentlemen, 7:30 p.m. March 13, 2 p.m. March 14
March 16 & 17 -- Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire, 7:30 p.m.
March 20 -- The Philadelphia Orchestra, featuring Gil Shaham, 7:30 p.m. (virtual only).
March 24 -- Dino-Light: A Glow in-the-Dark Adventure, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
March 24 -- Chris Thile, 7:30 p.m.
March 30 -- Naughton Duo, 7:30 p.m.
April 7 -- Diane Schuur, 7:30 p.m
April 10 -- Michelle Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m
April 15 -- Silkroad Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.
April 17 -- Super Diamond, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
April 20 -- EVERYTIME I TALK ABOUT -- Black Voices in a Time of Change: Poetry, Art and Music, 7:30 p.m. (virtual only)
April 29 & 30 -- Canadian Brass, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 -- Arnaldo Cohen, Piano, 7:30 p.m.
June 12 -- Kelli O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.
July 24 -- Paula Poundstone, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.
Virtual tickets will be available for all shows except Mike Super: Magic & Illusion. Those tickets are $20 per show or $99 for the season.
The Lied’s season ticket program is available for the spring season. Those who purchase tickets for four or more performances will receive 20% ticket prices.
