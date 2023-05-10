Create Your Own Season packages go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office. To become a subscriber, patrons can select any four or more shows in the season and receive a discount of up to 20%. Tickets for “Hamilton,” which is playing Aug. 2-13 as part of the 2022-2023 season, can be included in the packages