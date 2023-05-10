Sept. 22 - The Blues Brothers
Sept. 24 - Emanuel Ax
Oct. 3-8 – Aladdin
Oct. 12 – Jake Shimabukuro
Oct. 18 – Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Oct. 26 – Tom Papa
Oct. 27 – Super Diamond
Oct. 29 – Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse: Live in Concert
Nov. 1 — Coco In Concert
Nov. 3 – Metro Jazz Quartet
Nov. 7-8 – Not Too Far Distant
Dec. 5 – Behzod Abduraimov
Dec. 21 – Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Jan. 9-14 – Les Miserables
Jan. 27 – Kinetic Light: Descent
Feb. 1-4 – Jesus Christ Superstar
Feb. 14 – Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven
Feb. 20 – The Rainbow Fish
Feb. 23 – Metro Jazz Quintet
Feb. 29 - March 3: Shrek: The Musical
March 7 – Drum Tao
March 14: – Trinity: Classically Irish with Mairead Carlin
March 16 – The Magic of Rob Lake
March 23 – 100 Years of Broadway
March 26 – Show Way The Musical
March 30 – Momix: Alice
April 2-3 – The Cher Show
April 7 – Jon Nakamatsu
April 12-14 – Mean Girls
April 18 – Brian Regan
April 19 – Metro Jazz Quintet
April 20 – Susan Werner
April 23 – The Simon and Garfunkel Story
May 9 – Joshua Bell and Larisa Martinez: Voice and the Violin
June 11-12 – To Kill A Mockingbird
June 17 – Glenn Miller Orchestra
Tickets
Create Your Own Season packages go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office. To become a subscriber, patrons can select any four or more shows in the season and receive a discount of up to 20%. Tickets for “Hamilton,” which is playing Aug. 2-13 as part of the 2022-2023 season, can be included in the packages
Single tickets for most events will go on sale Aug. 10.
