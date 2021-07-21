Lied Center brings American Ballet Theater to Lincoln’s Pioneers Park

Turning the large, open field north of Pinewood Bowl into a temporary event space, American Ballet Theater performed on a custom-built 40- by 76-foot stage that folds out of an 18-wheeler truck. The program presented in Pioneers Park featured 20 ABT dancers performing four separate pieces, ranging from classical ballet to more contemporary movement. Audiences sitting on blankets and in lawn chairs experienced a duet from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” a high-energy duet to a medley of Tony Bennett songs, and two contemporary group numbers.

Prior to ABT taking the stage, the crowd was entertained by Nebraska Steel, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln steel drum ensemble.

The event was described as “a dream come true” by both Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan and American Ballet Theater Executive Director Kara Medoff Barnett.

“This collaboration continues a special relationship between the Lied Center and American Ballet Theater, which included the historic performance of ‘Firebird’ starring Misty Copeland with the St. Louis Symphony at the Lied Center in 2018,” said Stephan. “We couldn’t be happier to be working with our ABT friends again, this time giving everyone in the community the chance to experience a truly world-class evening of dance for free.