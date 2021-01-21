 Skip to main content
Lied Center announces three online shows, reschedules three spring performances
Lied Center announces three online shows, reschedules three spring performances

Joyce Yang

Granmy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang will perform free online concert for the Lied Center for Performing Arts on 

 Lied Center for Performing Arts

On Feb. 2, the Lied Center for Performing Arts will announce its spring lineup of in-person and virtual events. But tickets are now available for three online season-preview events that begin next week.

Opening the season will be “Dixie’s Happy Hour,” a return of America’s favorite Tupperware lady, Dixie Longate, who performed at the Lied last year. The one-person comedy show will be available online Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.

Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang, who had been slated to perform at the Lied Center in collaboration with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet last April, will take the Lied’s virtual stage on Jan. 30 with a concert recorded specifically for the Lied Center featuring the music of Grieg, Rachmaninoff and Chopin. The concert is free with required reservations.

On Feb. 5, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company, will present a free online performance. The Brooklyn, New York, company founded by choreographer Brown in 1985 integrates traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word.

Reservations for the free performances are available at liedcenter.org. Tickets for “Dixie’s Happy Hour” are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

In addition to the online shows, the Lied Center announced that three shows scheduled for its spring season have been rescheduled:

* Super Diamond, originally Jan. 30, will now perform April 17.

* Kelli O’Hara, originally Feb. 13, will now perform June 12.

* Michael Londra & the Celtic Fire, originally March 17, will now be presented March 16-17.

Patrons with tickets to those events will be contacted directly with information about the new dates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

