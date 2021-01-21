Lied Center announces three online shows, reschedules three spring performances

On Feb. 2, the Lied Center for Performing Arts will announce its spring lineup of in-person and virtual events. But tickets are now available for three online season-preview events that begin next week.

Opening the season will be “Dixie’s Happy Hour,” a return of America’s favorite Tupperware lady, Dixie Longate, who performed at the Lied last year. The one-person comedy show will be available online Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.

Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang, who had been slated to perform at the Lied Center in collaboration with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet last April, will take the Lied’s virtual stage on Jan. 30 with a concert recorded specifically for the Lied Center featuring the music of Grieg, Rachmaninoff and Chopin. The concert is free with required reservations.

On Feb. 5, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company, will present a free online performance. The Brooklyn, New York, company founded by choreographer Brown in 1985 integrates traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word.

Reservations for the free performances are available at liedcenter.org. Tickets for “Dixie’s Happy Hour” are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.