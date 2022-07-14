Leading Off: With one Pinewood audition, lifelong Lincoln man makes his presence known

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lincoln's musical theater community, while talented, really isn't that large, which means there are few strangers — and fewer surprises when it comes to auditions.

But every now and then, the unexpected happens.

Garret Weskamp has lived in Lincoln all his life. The 23-year-old graduated from Lincoln Pius X High School and Nebraska Wesleyan, but was a relative unknown in the community theater scene.

"I had other things going on," he said.

So when he showed up in the spring to audition for "Newsies," this year's Pinewood Performing Arts' production, there was nary a murmur — nor was much expected.

But when he belted out a stirring rendition of "I'm Alive," one of the memorable songs from the Tony Award-winning rock musical "Next to Normal," you can imagine the paper shuffling and blank stares that took place among the decisionmakers.

"He walked in and was exactly what we were looking for," said Courtney Piccoli, another Lincoln native who is directing her 14th Pinewood Performing Arts production. "… Sometimes you just know."

Sometimes you do — even when you had no idea minutes before.

Weskamp, while a stranger to some, is no stranger to the stage. He was a regular performer at Wesleyan, where he earned his theater degree. But the pandemic shut down his senior year of shows, meaning he hasn't been on stage in more than three years, when he was in Wesleyan's production of "American Idiot," the stage tribute to rock's Green Day.

The curtain closed on the production in early March of 2020, just days before life shut down and the stages went dark. Weskamp had been ready to do another show at the end of the school year, but it was canceled.

He graduated and began teaching guitar, banjo and drum lessons at a local music store — saving his money for a move to Los Angeles that is on schedule to take place in January.

While so many of Lincoln's theater set move eastward with starry dreams of Broadway, he decided on the West Coast. Maybe that's because it affords him so many more options — from television to movies to musical theater to music — and Weskamp is something of a renaissance man, someone who has been blessed with more than his share of gifts.

"I'd love to do it all," he said. "I love music, but that’s not where my true passion lies. Doing stage and some film stuff would be great. Bouncing back between those two is probably my ideal circumstance, if I could manage that."

That is his dream, but shaking off the rust and getting back onto the stage this summer was just something that made sense — especially since this might be his last summer in Lincoln. So without thinking twice, he decided to give "Newsies" a try.

"I’m kind of a spur-of-the-moment person," he said. "I don’t really plan things. I just showed up."

As mentioned, he crushed the audition and got the lead. That is a rarity for Pinewood, which, after 72 years, has garnered a well-earned reputation. It's almost unheard of to get the lead on your first time out.

"Him doing that is a pretty big deal," said Emily Maldavs, the artistic producer for "Newsies" who has been in several Pinewood productions over the years.

"Newsies," a musical that is loosely based on the New York City newsboys' strike of 1899, has a gritty Bowery feel to it. And Piccoli said she instantly saw Weskamp playing Jack Kelly, the leader of the newspaper delivery boys who were seeking better wages.

"He just really exuded the role of Jack to me," Piccoli said. "He's a young person living in New York that is on the street. He just showed us that."

Call it the perfect audition. And it wooed the decisionmakers. It won't be that simple in Los Angeles. Weskamp knows that. He's is keenly aware that he's entering a business where he'll fail far more often than he succeeds.

Still, he's betting on himself.

"That's the game," he said. "You’ll get cast one out of every 20 or 30 auditions. That’s just how it works. You’ll just audition, audition, audition and nothing will happen, but that 30th audition you might get cast."

You never know. Remember, Weskamp wasn't supposed to be Jack this week, either. It took someone seeing his potential and taking a chance.

"Hopefully, someone else will see what I bring to the table," he said.