Leading Off: Wherever it came from, Lincoln High senior has some musical talent

For more than a year, he has been working on a musical production on the life of German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who died more than 120 years ago, but not before surmising that "God remains dead and we have killed him."

"I’ve studied Nietzche and his life for my own edification because I am the type of nerd who likes this sort of thing," Siebler said. "There were some really interesting moments in his life."

One of the songs from his musical, which is still in the early writing stages, was submitted to the competition, which featured more than 150 entries from 32 states and was sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The dozen winners have been provided with a coaching team — a mentor and a music director — to hone the original song into a Broadway-ready composition.

Each song will then be recorded by Broadway musicians and vocalists in New York City, made available on streaming music platforms, and compiled into a songbook by Concord Theatricals.

"That’s going to be a really exciting process because I’m going to get to work with some artists who will get the song polished and perfected to be sent out to the world," Siebler said.