Leading Off: Weekend show will celebrate the return of theater in Lincoln, and everywhere

Spent a few days this week with an ear worm, thanks to the Playhouse's Morrie Enders -- with an assist from TADA's Bob Rook.

They're working in cahoots this week -- along with the leaders from several other area community production companies.

This weekend, nine of them will present "All Together Now," a global event created by licensing agent Musical Theatre International to celebrate the return of community theater.

Musical Theatre International spent much of 2020 offering refunds to countless production companies that were shut down by the pandemic. It recognized that it has a stake in the success of theaters everywhere and wrote a musical revue that it offered free of charge to anyone interested.

This weekend, production companies representing all 40 countries, all 50 states and totaling more than 1 million performers will do their renditions of the show.

Every continent except Antarctica -- apparently those on the South Pole are unfamiliar with Lincoln's Penguin Project -- will be represented.

Like many other cities, the Lincoln Theatre Alliance opted to do a community show, featuring 51 performers from nine area production companies, which will be held at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.