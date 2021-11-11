Leading Off: Weekend show will celebrate the return of theater in Lincoln, and everywhere

Spent a few days this week with an ear worm, thanks to the Playhouse's Morrie Enders -- with an assist from TADA's Bob Rook.
They're working in cahoots this week -- along with the leaders from several other area community production companies.
This weekend, nine of them will present "All Together Now," a global event created by licensing agent Musical Theatre International to celebrate the return of community theater.
Musical Theatre International spent much of 2020 offering refunds to countless production companies that were shut down by the pandemic. It recognized that it has a stake in the success of theaters everywhere and wrote a musical revue that it offered free of charge to anyone interested.
This weekend, production companies representing all 40 countries, all 50 states and totaling more than 1 million performers will do their renditions of the show.
Every continent except Antarctica -- apparently those on the South Pole are unfamiliar with Lincoln's Penguin Project -- will be represented.
Like many other cities, the Lincoln Theatre Alliance opted to do a community show, featuring 51 performers from nine area production companies, which will be held at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.
"You can support everyone with one ticket purchase," said Enders, the Playhouse's executive director. "The last year was a devastating time for theaters around the world. They wanted to do something to help us."
The show lasts just a little more than an hour and features 15 songs from iconic Broadway musicals. The show will feature performers from Capitol Theatre Company, Beatrice Community Players, Lofte Community Theatre, Pinewood Performing Arts, Lincoln East High School, Nebraska Wesleyan and OmniArts, along with the Playhouse and TADA Productions.
"I always like the camaraderie between the theaters," Rook said. "This is good because it gets rid of that stigma that all the theaters are out there on their own, when in reality, we all do a lot of networking together."
And that brings us back to that pesky ear worm, which, truth be told, could be worse. The song that's been stuck in my head -- this weekend's finale, a beautiful piece from the Broadway musical "Rent" -- is a far better fate than, say, that Kars4Kids radio jingle stuck in your noggin.
"Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes ..."
Those lyrics, written about the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, illustrate how things can change so much in a year -- or 525,600 minutes. It's amazingly poignant, given the last 18 months when another epidemic cost us so many social interactions and too many missed opportunities.
It's a fitting finale. A beautiful song, no doubt. And with hope it will leave a resonant message not to take for granted life's joys and simple pleasures.
Unfortunately, I did the math, because, well, I'm a bit OCD after growing up in the Reagan era, when we learned to "trust but verify." Never assume the numbers will always add up.
Sadly, they don't this time.
With all due respect to Jonathan Larson, who composed a beautiful piece of music back in 1996, he forgot to take into consideration a Leap Year -- or the additional 6 hours needed for the Earth to complete its orbit around the sun.
I get it. Those extra 360 minutes only matter every four years. And imagine how they would screw up a verse that rolls off the tongue.
Five hundred twenty-five, nine hundred and sixty minutes ..."
Yikes. No thank you. The scientifically correct and journalistically verified new version bounces off the tongue like a school bus making the rounds during pothole season. Reminder: Winter is coming.
So why am I pointing this out? I've always learned that when someone throws you an ear worm, retribution is both allowed and expected.
So take that, Morrie and Bob. And break a leg this weekend.
