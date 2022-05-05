Leading Off: UNL sophomore making a pitch at a possible career on the stage

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jacob Vanderford had dreams of pitching at the NCAA-Division I level. And with a lot of luck, maybe someday the major leagues.

Those dreams left his system soon into his high school baseball career — and were quickly replaced by visions of making it to Broadway.

When one door closes, another opens — or so it seems.

Opportunity is a wonderful thing — especially when one has a skill set that includes being able to step on the mound and get batters out with some pretty good stuff, an instant recollection of every mascot in college sports (according to his mother), playing the alto sax in the marching band (the instrument of choice in the Vanderford family) and, yes, being able to sing like an angel.

The kid has a toolbox that's filled with lots of good stuff.

And that equates to many life choices.

So a couple of years ago, after graduating from Lincoln High and choosing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln over Nebraska Wesleyan, he had trouble choosing a major.

Sports marketing or musical theater?

The only correlation that comes to mind between these two seemingly polar opposite areas of study might be playing the lead in "Damn Yankees," but how far could that take him?

"I knew I wanted to do something with those two," said Vanderford, who avoided the decision by simple choosing a double major. "... I'm loving it so far, but it's definitely a balancing act."

These days, he's teetering more to the theater side of the spectrum. On Friday, he'll play the title character in the Lincoln Community Playhouse's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" -- by far his biggest role since diving headlong into acting a few years back.

"I'm very excited to be a part of this show," he said, learning from how others -- namely Donny Osmond -- played the part, but adding his own flare to being Joseph.

It's the story of Joseph from the book of Genesis and tells the tale of a father's great affection for his son and the sibling jealousy that ensues from this love.

"I think he is kind of blinded by the love that his father has for him and doesn’t really realize the things that are going on around him," Vanderford said. "He’s living in this alternate universe — a la la land."

Eventually, his eyes are kind of opened to the hatred all around him. This discovery turns his black-and-white world on its head and he's thrown into a technicolor realm of chaos.

"It's all a metaphor for the show," Vanderford said.

Last summer, he played Wednesday Addams' non-ghoulish love interest in Pinewood Performing Arts' production of "The Addams Family." He then was cast in "Little Women: the Musical" at the Stage Theater in Hickman.

"I'm having so much fun," he said. "As I go along, I realize that music is more of a passion than sports. I know if I wanted to I could always pursue sports in a different realm, be it writing or broadcasting."

Vanderford was born with the journalism bug, which isn't surprising. His mother Taryn and father Jon are co-anchors at KOLN-10/11. They also play the alto sax -- that's how they met in college.

And journalism, more specifically sports journalism, is a pretty nice fallback for someone who grew up watching "SportsCenter" each morning while cutting his teeth by listening to every word of "Pardon the Interruption" after school each day.

But make no mistake, it is a fallback.

"The dream would be to try to get to Broadway," he said, fast-forwarding three or four years to a post-college life. "Maybe move to New York, start auditioning and see if I catch a break."

Some dip in a toe to test the water. Others dive in headfirst. Either way, there comes a time when you have to get wet. There's no way of avoiding that.

"I never want to live in that phase of regret — that what-if stage," he said, considering the lament of never having tried. "What if I would have tried this and actually pursued my dream? Who knows? Maybe somebody would have given me a call and I would have got cast in a production."

You can't hit a home run if you don't take a swing.

A lot can happen in the next few years, but he plans to use the time to hone his craft.

"As of right now, I kind of see myself continuing to learn, get my feet wet and just grow as an actor," he said. "I was a very raw actor coming into the theater scene, but as I’ve gotten to work with more directors and tried more roles, I've become more versatile."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

